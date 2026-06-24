Palme d'Or winner Fjord comes hjem this fall After taking home the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival, director Cristian Mungiu's Fjord sets a release date.

After becoming the 10th person ever to win a second Palme d’Or at Cannes, Cristian Mungiu is bringing his intense family drama, Fjord, to the United States. Following up on his 2007 Cannes win for 4 Months, 3 Weeks And 2 Days, Mungiu returned to the festival earlier this year with Fjord, starring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve, to collect another 18-carat leaf and receive the festival’s requisite 12-minute standing ovation. Inspired by real events, the film follows the Gheorghiu family’s move to a small Norwegian town and the homeland of matriarch Lisbet (Reinsve). However, the transition isn’t so easy for her devout Romanian husband, Mihai (Stan), whose strict parenting style raises suspicion about how he’s raising their kids. But are the neighbors concerned or prejudiced?