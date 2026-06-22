John Oliver gets to work on the feral hogs sweeping the nation
There are far more than 30-50 feral hogs that we all need to be worried about.Screenshot: Last Week Tonight/YouTube
Many of the topics that John Oliver covers on Last Week Tonight are pretty heavy: Encroaching authoritarianism, exploitation of everyday people, bureaucratic corruption. But every now and again we get a fun one, and that’s what the most recent episode of Last Week Tonight was. Sure, feral hogs sweeping through the vast majority of states to destroy crops and endanger people and animals is not a problem without consequence, but there’s certainly an element of whimsy to the issue that isn’t present with, say, local British elections.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.