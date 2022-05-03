British pop singer FKA Twigs (whose legal name is Tahliah Barnett) has officially been given a trial date for her sexual battery lawsuit against former partner Shia LaBeouf.



The trial for the civil case has been set for April 17, 2023, per Rolling Stone. “The gaslighting has gone on long enough here and it’s time to hold Shia LaBeouf accountable,” Barnett’s lawyer Bryan Freedman says in a statement to the outlet. “My client wants a trial date.”

Barnett originally filed the lawsuit in 2020, alleging “relentless abuse,” sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress. Barnett and LaBeouf dated for a year following the filming of Honey Boy, which they starred in together.

According to the filed lawsuit, Barnett alleges LaBeouf didn’t like it if she spoke to or even looked at other men. He also allegedly had rules concerning how many times a day she had to kiss and touch him, didn’t let her wear clothing to bed, turned small disagreements into all-night fights, and kept a loaded firearm by the bed. Additionally, Barnett claims LaBeouf threw her to the ground outside a hotel they’d visited during Valentine’s Day in 2019, among other violent incidences.

“What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life,” Barnett told The New York Times in 2020. “I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.”

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” LaBeouf wrote in response to The Times article. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

However, in a statement from his lawyers released in 2021, LaBeouf denied inflicting “any injury or loss” on Barnett, stating that she is not “entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever.”

If you or someone you know have been affected by domestic abuse, we encourage you to reach out: The National Domestic Violence Hotline http://thehotline.org 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)