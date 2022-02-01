As the second season of Apple TV+’s sci-fi series Foundation quickly comes together, the streamer has announced the ten new cast members joining season one’s stars Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, and Cassian Bilton.

Foundation, based on Isaac Asimov’s novel series, chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. The series welcomes Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, Ella-Rae Smith, Dimitri Leonidas, Ben Daniels, Holt McCallany, Mikael Persbrandt, Rachel House, and Nimrat Kaur to the second season cast.

Laughland (Good Luck To You, Leo Grande) joins as Brother Constant, a cheerfully confident claric whose job is to evangelize the Church of the Galactic Spirit across the Outer Reach. Constant is a true believer, whose courage and passion make her hard not to love.

Ghir comes aboard as Poly Verisof, High Claric of the Church of the Galactic Spirit. Whip-smart and sardonic, he’s also a terrible drunk—intelligent enough to see the path he’s on, but too cynical to change.

Sencindiver (The Wheel Of Time) has been cast as Enjoiner Rue, the beautiful, politically savvy consigliere to Queen Sareth. A former courtesan to Cleon the 16th, Rue parlayed her status to become a royal counsellor.

Smith (The Stranger) joins as Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion. Used to being underestimated, Sareth employs it to her advantage, charming her way into the Imperial Palace with biting wit, all while on a secret quest for revenge.

Leonidas has been cast as Hober Mallow, a master trader with a sarcastic personality and questionable morals, who is summoned against his will to serve a higher, selfless cause.

Daniels will appear as Bel Roise, the last great general of the Superliminal Fleet and would-be conqueror of the Foundation. Bel is noble to a fault, but his fealty to the Galactic Empire is waning.

McCallany (Mindhunter) will play ‘Warden Jaegger Fount,’ the current Warden of Terminus and guardian of its citizens against external threats.

Persbrandt (Sex Education) joins as The Warlord of Kalgan, a monster of a man, coiled with muscle and possessing powerful psychic abilities, and fueled by hate in his quest to take over the galaxy.

House (Cowboy Bebop, Moana) will take on the role of Tellem Bond, mysterious leader of the Mentallics. Finally, Nimrat Kaur will play Yanna Seldon.



Apple has not yet announced when Foundation’s second season will be available for streaming.