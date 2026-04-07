Kalshi to peddle its wares to Fox News' famously temperate, disciplined audience In between commercials for Trump coins and MyPillows, viewers will have an even easier time gambling on basically anything.

Not content with just award shows, sporting events, and Substacks, prediction markets are coming for Fox News. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kalshi, the biggest of these platforms, has landed a major deal with the Fox Corporation and will bring its prediction markets to Fox News, Fox Business Network, Fox One, and Fox Weather. The deal is similar to ones Kalshi has with CNN and CNBC, which brings the service to the screen so viewers can see just how likely it is that NASA will say the word “oxygen” during a press conference on Artemis II, which is a real thing you can bet on, as of this writing. However, the Kalshi addition is being framed not as a gambling opportunity but simply useful data, though not useful enough for Fox News to want to replace its own election polling apparatus.