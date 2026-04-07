Kalshi to peddle its wares to Fox News' famously temperate, disciplined audience

In between commercials for Trump coins and MyPillows, viewers will have an even easier time gambling on basically anything.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 7, 2026 | 4:33pm
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
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Kalshi to peddle its wares to Fox News' famously temperate, disciplined audience

Not content with just award shows, sporting events, and Substacks, prediction markets are coming for Fox News. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kalshi, the biggest of these platforms, has landed a major deal with the Fox Corporation and will bring its prediction markets to Fox News, Fox Business Network, Fox One, and Fox Weather. The deal is similar to ones Kalshi has with CNN and CNBC, which brings the service to the screen so viewers can see just how likely it is that NASA will say the word “oxygen” during a press conference on Artemis II, which is a real thing you can bet on, as of this writing. However, the Kalshi addition is being framed not as a gambling opportunity but simply useful data, though not useful enough for Fox News to want to replace its own election polling apparatus. 

“More people are watching Kalshi’s forecasts than trading them, which says a lot: our data effectively complements news and polls,” Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour said in a statement, per THR. “As misinformation grows more common, Kalshi offers accurate, unbiased data to help people better understand what’s going on in the world.”

Of course, this “accurate, unbiased data” can be fairly easily manipulated and abused (allegedly!). Even at its best, the information is still basically just educated guessing and not necessarily reflective of reality. Kalshi’s markets spent the first two months of 2026 pretty certain that Timothée Chalamet would win the Oscar for Best Actor, which, of course, did not happen. Was it accurate as of January 12 at 8 pm to say that Chalamet had a 78.2% chance of winning? Perhaps, but ultimately it’s not particularly useful information. Then again, those looking for useful information probably won’t be watching Fox News, anyway. But if you’re looking to “create a tradable asset out of any difference in opinion,” as Mansour said of his company’s plan last year, you’ve come to the perfect place. 

 
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