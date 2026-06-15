If Fox can't grow its own streaming platform, buying Roku is fine
After trying out its own news-and-sports-focused platform, Fox will now have the third-largest streaming service in the United States.Graphic courtesy of Roku
The pending, probable merger of Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance has at least one more merger following in its footsteps. Fox announced this morning that it will purchase Roku, making the combined service the third largest streaming platform in the United States, behind YouTube and Netflix. It’s not immediately clear how long this deal has been in the works, but CNN reports that with the WBD-Paramount merger on the horizon, Fox’s purchase of Roku became “more urgent.” The merger is valued at $22 billion.
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