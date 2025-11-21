Pras Michel from the Fugees sentenced to 14 years in prison for political finance conspiracy

Pras Michel was found guilty of funneling money from fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low into Barack Obama's 2012 reelection campaign.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  November 20, 2025 | 7:45pm
(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Fugees rapper Pras Michel was sentenced to 14 years in prison today following a 2023 conviction for his part in an illegal campaign finance conspiracy with fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low, per AP. Last month, Michel was ordered to forfeit $64 million that he pocketed from the scheme. Michel, who a federal jury found guilty of 10 counts, including conspiracy and acting as an unregistered foreign agent, had waged a “foreign influence campaign” to drop a U.S. investigation into Low, funneling money from Low into political campaigns. In 2012, for instance, he covertly funneled money from Low into Barack Obama’s reelection campaign. More recently, he attempted a similar lobbying campaign with the Trump administration in hopes of getting the U.S. government to stop its inquiry into the financier behind the 1MDB embezzlement scheme. That scheme, allegedly masterminded by Low, saw the Malaysian Prime Minister transfer millions of dollars from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund (1MDB) to his personal bank account. It’s considered one of the greatest financial scandals in history, and it’s almost certainly the greatest one with a Grammy-winning rapper near the heart of it.

“Pras has spent his career breaking barriers and defying expectations,” Michel’s spokeswoman Erica Dumas told Billboard. “While today marks a difficult moment, it is not the end of his story or his legacy. He is profoundly grateful for the continued support of those who believe in him as he prepares for what lies ahead.”

Being that both Michel and Low are very well connected in the entertainment industry and political world, the trial included testimony from Leonardo DiCaprio and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Michel sought a retrial because his lawyer, David Kenner, who defended fellow rapper Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight, used AI to generate closing arguments. Kenner later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor criminal contempt for leaking confidential grand jury minutes about Pras. Pras’ retrial was denied, but his lawyers are appealing the decision.

 
