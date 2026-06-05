FX and Sadie Sink are getting wrapped up in The Marriage Plot

Hollywood’s been trying to make something out of Jeffrey Eugenides’ 2011 novel The Marriage Plot for more than a decade at this point, with news of attempted adaptations—featuring Superbad‘s Greg Mottola, of all names—dating all the way back to 2012. Now, though, FX is finally moving forward with a limited series TV spin on Eugenides’ Middlesex follow-up, which centers on a young college student whose own romantic ambitions intersect with academic investigations of the titular Jane Austen story convention. And to helm the burden of that introspection, the network has tapped an increasingly busy up-and-comer: Stranger Things escapee Sadie Sink.

Sink (who’s also appearing in this summer’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day) is, in fact, the only person announced so far to be starring in the show, which she’ll also be executive producing on. She’ll be joined on the creative side of things, though, by writer and producer Will Arbery (creator of FX’s upcoming Elizabeth Olsen vehicle Seven Sisters), while directing duties will be handled by Hiro Murai, who’s pivoted his success on Atlanta into Mr. And Mrs. Smith, The Bear, and, most recently, Widow’s Bay. (Honestly, Murai’s track record is so solid at this point that we’d be checking this series out regardless, although the inclusion of Sink and Arbery certainly makes things more interesting.)

And while the logline for the series—which introduces “Three recent college graduates caught in an all-consuming love triangle as they reconcile their youthful romantic aspirations with looming adulthood and make life-altering choices about love and identity”—might sound a little banal, Eugenides’ book drew strong reviews for the way it refused to adhere to simple romantic formulas, instead immersing readers in the inner worlds of each of its three protagonists. The question now, of course, is who FX and the show’s producers will find to build out the other two points of the triangle, with no word yet on when The Marriage Plot might go into production.