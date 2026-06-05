FX and Sadie Sink are getting wrapped up in The Marriage Plot
Will Arbery and Widow's Bay's Hiro Murai are also set to executive produce on the limited series adaptation of Jeffrey Eugenides' 2011 novel.Sadie Sink in Stranger Things, Photo: Netflix
Hollywood’s been trying to make something out of Jeffrey Eugenides’ 2011 novel The Marriage Plot for more than a decade at this point, with news of attempted adaptations—featuring Superbad‘s Greg Mottola, of all names—dating all the way back to 2012. Now, though, FX is finally moving forward with a limited series TV spin on Eugenides’ Middlesex follow-up, which centers on a young college student whose own romantic ambitions intersect with academic investigations of the titular Jane Austen story convention. And to helm the burden of that introspection, the network has tapped an increasingly busy up-and-comer: Stranger Things escapee Sadie Sink.
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