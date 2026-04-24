Prime Video cancels The Boys spin-off Gen V

Turns out that not just one, but two TV shows set in the universe of Prime Video’s ultra-gory superhero series The Boys are ending. Or have already ended, as it turns out, with Deadline reporting that Gen V, the spin-off set at a college for powered humans, has now been canceled after two seasons.

This is not quite as dramatic a cut as it might initially seem, though: Season 2 of the show, which ran in late 2025, ended with several of its characters matriculating up to appearances on The Boys itself, where they’ve been popping up throughout its currently running final season. That being said, we probably won’t be spending much more time at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, or worrying quite as much about what evil plans various deans or provosts might be fomenting.

Executive producers Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg did release a little in memoriam/teaser for the future with news of the announcement, saying, “While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we’re committed to continuing the Gen V characters’ stories in The Boys Season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon. You’ll see them again.” (“VCU” stands for “Vought Cinematic Universe,” by the way, referencing the in-universe company that creates all these superheroes, and sometimes makes Marvel-esque movies about them; Kripke and Goldberg apparently also use it to refer to their real-world universe for the shows.)

Gen V starred Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Shelly Conn, Sean Patrick Thomas, Hamish Linklater, and the late Chance Perdomo, who died between the filming of its first and second seasons. Deadline notes that the series’ cancellation doesn’t mean Amazon isn’t still pretty hot on this franchise; a spin-off set in Mexico (aptly titled The Boys: Mexico) is currently in development, while another spin-off, Vought Rising, is expected to debut in 2027.