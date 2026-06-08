Great job, Internet!: Hugh Laurie schools a House hater on how television works Actually, making the similar product week after week is sort of the idea.

Once upon a time, there was a website where everyday people could interact with celebrities. Twitter, it was called, and it was the only place where Tony Hawk could thank someone for “the hesitation” before killing him during the Race War. Alas, those days are long over. But every once in a while, amid the clips of Clavicular, seemingly legal CSAM, and Nazis laundering ideas to people who believe propaganda doesn’t work on them, it shows remnants of its former self.

Such an event happened over the weekend after Hugh Laurie searched his name on X, the Everything App, and found a post criticizing his hit show, House, M.D., which ended, oh, about 14 years ago. “Late to the party, but I’ve started watching Season 1 of House. Same narrative every episode,” writes journalist Janet Murray. “Patient has mysterious illness. Hugh Laurie (House) gets diagnosis wrong. Patient nearly dies. Hugh Laurie gets diagnosis wrong again. Gets threatened with being fired. Patient nearly dies again. Hugh Laurie has last minute leftfield idea. Gets diagnosis right. Doesn’t get fired. Eight seasons of this?”