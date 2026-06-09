Paramount is still looking for help for Bari Weiss, if anyone is interested
The corporation has spent the last few weeks looking for a business executive to help Weiss manage CBS News (and potentially CNN, too).Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS News
A few weeks ago, Puck reported that Paramount was rethinking the amount of control it had given Bari Weiss over CBS News. At that time, Paramount was quick to deny these reports, but they don’t seem to be denying them anymore. (What might have happened at CBS News since May 20?) Variety reports this morning that Paramount Skydance is searching for a “business executive” to aid Weiss, who is losing goodwill with her staff by the day, after all the recent mishegoss at 60 Minutes.
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