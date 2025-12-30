George Clooney wishes good night and good luck to journalism because "Bari Weiss is dismantling CBS"
In a new interview, Clooney mourns the storied journalism at CBS, which its new editor-in-chief is upending.(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
George Clooney is a busy man, but amid his Jay Kelly awards chasing and Good Night, And Good Luck Broadway boards treading, he’s much more concerned with the state of American journalism than his Oscar chances. Speaking to Variety, Clooney decries the “dismantling” of CBS News, an organization he valorized in his stage adaptation of Good Night, And Good Luck, based on his Oscar-nominated film. Currently under the inexperienced stewardship of America’s foremost champion of the ruling class, Bari Weiss, who was installed by Paramount Skydance’s billionaire owner David Ellison to toe the ideological line, CBS News’ reputation has collapsed in recent months. In other words, “Bari Weiss is dismantling CBS News as we speak,” Clooney says. That’s a bigger problem to Clooney than the consolidation of movie studios, even as he stars in an awards contender made by the streamer currently trying to consolidate things further. But Clooney chooses country over career. “Am I worried about film studios?” he continues. “Sure. It’s my business, but my primary loyalty is to my country. I’m much more worried about how we inform ourselves and how we’re going to discern reality without a functioning press.”