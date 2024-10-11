It's curtains for George Lopez's standup career Lopez will be retiring after the release of his upcoming special

George Lopez is saying goodbye to the standup scene. After decades of performing live, releasing multiple shows and specials, and receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lopez is officially retiring after his new special, filmed during his ALLLRIIIIGHHTTT! Comedy Tour, hits Prime Video. “It is the last one,” Lopez told Tamron Hall of the Prime special, via Deadline. “I’ve subjected the American people to enough of my crap. It seems like the right time; it’s been the one thing that has just never left me my whole life and it’s a wonderful place to leave it at this particular point.”

Lopez has been releasing specials since 2007’s America’s Mexican. He followed that up with Tall, Dark and Chicano (2009), It’s Not Me, It’s You (2012), The Wall (2017), and most recently, We’ll Do It for Half in 2020. He also released a comedy concert called Why Are You Crying? In 2005.

In his retirement announcement, Lopez also added that he wanted to spend more time with his daughter, Mayan, who stars opposite him in his NBC sitcom, Lopez Vs Lopez. The show returns for its third season on October 18, and its trailer sees Mayan’s character preparing for her wedding while her parents (played by Lopez and Selenis Leyva) make things unsurprisingly difficult. By the time the wedding actually arrives, a clown, a handful of chickens, a handheld dog, and an esquites cart are all involved. “I love the show,” Lopez told Hall of his shifting focus.

Lopez has also starred in a number of films over the years, which he’ll presumably continue to do once he has a bit of time off from the comedy touring circuit. His recent credits include The Underdoggs, Blue Beetle, Walking With Herb, and No Man’s Land.