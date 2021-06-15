George and Mayan Lopez at the premiere of Smurfs 2 in 2013. Photo : Michael Buckner ( Getty Images )

George Lopez is returning to television, and he’s making it a family affair. Lopez will star alongside his daughter Mayan Lopez in Lopez V. Lopez, a “working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between.” Following in her father’s footsteps, the pair has named the show after themselves.

NBC signed the father-daughter duo for a pilot commitment. Lopez V. Lopez comes from the two mind behind the hit blue-collar family sitcom, The Conners: executive producer and showrunner Bruce Helford and co-executive producer Debby Wolfe. Before her work on The Connors, Wolfe served as co-executive producer on the hit multigenerational family comedy One Day At A Time.

Lopez is most known for the television series George Lopez, which focused on working-class family dynamics. The comedian played a Los Angeles manufacturing plant manager and devoted family man in the sitcom. The George Lopez show ran for 6 seasons with 120 episodes from 2002-2007, and also starred Constance Marie, Belita Moreno, and Valente Rodriguez. Helford co-created George Lopez alongside the comedian.

A big fan of eponymous television series titles, Lopez created an autobiographical sitcom called Lopez in 2016, centered around the affluent actor as he struggles balancing his working-class Latino roots and the world of celebrity. The series aired on TV Land and was cancelled after two seasons. In 2014, he created the series Saint George, starring himself as newly divorced working man-turned-entrepreneur. In addition to his work as a producer and comedian, he’s voiced acted in numerous children’s animated films such as Beverly Hills Chihuahua, Rio, and The Smurfs.

Mayan Lopez made an appearance on George Lopez in 2007, and had a role in the film Mr. Troop Mom, starring her father. Ah, the sweet smell of Hollywood nepotism in the air.