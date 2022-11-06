The cast of Neill Blomkamp’s Gran Turismo movie is coming together (via The Hollywood Reporter) , with Djimon Hounsou and Geri Horner (a.k.a. Geri Halliwell, a.k.a. Ginger Spice from the Spice Girls) joining the video game adaptation along with the previously announced David Harbour and Archie Madekwe. Rather than an adaptation of some kind of plot from the Gran Turismo games , the movie is based on a true story about a player who is so good at Gran Turismo racing games that he gets a chance to try being a real professional racing driver, with Madekwe playing the teen racer and Harbour playing a retired driver who teaches him how to translate his skills on a DualShock to the real world. (Actually, if he’s serious, he’s probably playing with a wheel and not a controller, which should make for a relatively easy transition.)

That’s all interesting, but what we’d like to talk about is the fact that hiring Geri Horner is some top-tier freakin’ trolling on behalf of Blomkamp, or Sony, or whoever was in charge of this casting. See, Geri Horner is married to Christian Horner, the current team principal of Red Bull’s Formula 1 team (and one of the main stars of Netflix’s Drive To Survive, because he very much knows the value of controlling the narrative ).

For years, Red Bull has been locked in an absolutely vicious rivalry with the Mercedes F1 team, which includes ace driver Lewis Hamilton, who is arguably the greatest competitor in the history of Formula 1 (he has seven or eight world titles, depending on who you ask) . Lewis Hamilton has also been an ambassador of sorts for the Gran Turismo video game series, having been granted the title of “Maestro” for Gran Turismo Sport and getting a series of fawning in-game documentaries in this year’s Gran Turismo 7. Basically, the games love him.

Gran Turismo Sport - Lewis Hamilton Challenge | PS4

Now Geri Horner, whose husband has spent years trying so hard to dethrone Hamilton and Mercedes that he was willing to cheat to make it happen, is starring in a movie about these video games that are associated with Lewis Hamilton (who, as far as we know, has nothing to do with the movie).

So was this on purpose? And if not, how could it not be on purpose? W hat are the odds of this happening? Geri Horner, who doesn’t act all that often because she’s a very famous singer , suddenly decides to be in a video game movie (of all things), and it just happens to be a video game that prominently features a guy who has motorsports-related history with her husband? Don’t Worry Darling wishes it could’ve been this fun behind the scenes.