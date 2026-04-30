Gina Carano wants us to know how nicely Disney has treated her

The company publicly stated that it looked forward to working with her again, and the actor said she's been talking to Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 30, 2026 | 4:32pm
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Gina Carano wants us to know how nicely Disney has treated her

In a new feature with The Hollywood Reporter, Gina Carano expresses feeling, when she settled with Disney over her Mandalorian firing, that not enough of the press picked up on the fact that the company wrote that Carano was “always well respected by her directors, co-stars and staff” and that it looked “forward to identifying opportunities to work together.” We certainly did, and noted how differently the company spoke about her after accusing her of “trivializing the Holocaust” when complaining online about how hard it is to be a conservative in the United States. “Nobody really picked it up,” claims Carano. “But it’s such a remarkable contrast from that first very horrendous statement that they had put out years earlier. I don’t recall Disney really doing that a lot at the time. That speaks leagues.” 

To hear Carano tell it, she and the company now get along famously. She’s also been mending fences with the people involved with Star Wars, particularly Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. They “were two people that I always respected, and we went through two seasons together, and we had a great relationship,” Carano says. “And even during everything that was happening, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau were never the bad guys to me.” She had a Zoom call with the two of them earlier this year but declined to say whether they talked about a potential return to Star Wars. (Again, Disney already publicly said they looked forward to working with her again soon, so it’s not hard to imagine that the topic came up.) “I love peace,” she says elsewhere in the interview. “When all parties can be happy, we can move on.” Whatever was in that settlement must have been pretty nice.

 
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