Gina Carano wants us to know how nicely Disney has treated her The company publicly stated that it looked forward to working with her again, and the actor said she's been talking to Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

In a new feature with The Hollywood Reporter, Gina Carano expresses feeling, when she settled with Disney over her Mandalorian firing, that not enough of the press picked up on the fact that the company wrote that Carano was “always well respected by her directors, co-stars and staff” and that it looked “forward to identifying opportunities to work together.” We certainly did, and noted how differently the company spoke about her after accusing her of “trivializing the Holocaust” when complaining online about how hard it is to be a conservative in the United States. “Nobody really picked it up,” claims Carano. “But it’s such a remarkable contrast from that first very horrendous statement that they had put out years earlier. I don’t recall Disney really doing that a lot at the time. That speaks leagues.”