For its 95th year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will seek to warm the hearts of a crowd once more. Due to the pandemic , last year’s floats, bands, and singers performed for the much quieter streets of New York City with a limited, staged-for-TV event. However, this year, Macy’s bringing the spectators back.

Advertisement

“For our 95th celebration, we are delighted to return this cherished holiday tradition closer to its original form as we march down the streets of New York City and into the homes of a nationwide audience,” says Will Coss, Executive Producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.



This does not mean everything will be just as it was, as the city plans on having COVID -19 safety measures in place. This means the city will manage public viewing locations and safety procedures along designated portions of the route. Macy’s says it has “partnered closely” with the city and state of New York to create an event production plan that will ensure health and safety practices are aligned with current CDC guidelines. Access details for the viewing locations will be shared at a later date.

Additionally, Macy’s will reduce in the number of participants by 10 to 20 percent, and all volunteer participants and staff are required to be vaccinated. Similar to last year, all non-singing, dancing, or instrument-playing participants will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

“We applaud Macy’s work to creatively continue this beloved tradition last year and look forward to welcoming back Parade watchers to experience it safely, live and in person this November,” says New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Now for non-New Yorkers or those do not plan on purchasing a plane ticket to see the corporate-funded floats , watching the parade will be business as usual. However, at least this year viewers can watch it on TV knowing that other people are enjoying the giant Snoopy float in person.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live on Thursday, November 25 from 9:00 a.m. to noon on NBC.