2023 Grammy Nominations are just two days away, and it’s time to place some flags in the sand. Since the eligibility period began all the way back in October 2021, this has been a big year for even bigger albums. Long-awaited and triumphant projects from Kendrick Lamar, Adele, and Beyoncé are all likely to dominate the general categories. (Neither Drake nor The Weeknd, who would likely otherwise be frontrunners this year, submitted their albums for consideration this year.) An exciting race should also be on for Best New Artist—and yes, that’s a race that could somehow, this far into her illustrious career, involve Mitski.

From all-but-certain contenders to underdog sleeper favorites, there’s plenty of music worth recognizing this year— that’s why The A.V. Club has rounded up 20 artists we’d like to see recognized on this year’s Grammy ballot.

