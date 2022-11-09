Now that its disastrous “Mexican Week” is over, the Great British Baking Show and its spin-offs can go back to giving you that sense of calm viewers crave. While the show’s dip into cultural appropriation rightfully surprised viewers , the Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday is here to help fans forget about all that by basking in the glow of Hollywood celebrities.

Trading Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas for The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Ellie Kemper and Severance’s Zach Cherry, The Great American Baking Show brings Paul Hollywood and Prue Lieth stateside for a round of their classic confection competition. However, instead of inviting amateur bakers to the tent, Celebrity Holiday makes good on its title and gathers six celebrities to put their whisking skills to the test. Marshawn Lynch, Chloe Fineman, D’Arcy Carden, Liza Koshy, Joel Kim Booster, and Nat Faxon compete to be named star baker.

Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday | Official Trailer | The Roku Channel

The Great American Baking Show aired for five seasons on ABC. During that time, the show moved through various hosts, including Nia Vardalos, Ayesha Curry, Johnny Iuzzini, and Ian Gomez. Mary Berry was originally the only host from the show’s British counterpart to host on the American version. However, she quit the series, along with fellow hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, when GBBO left the publicly-funded BBC for Channel 4, which outbid BBC to acquire the series. Paul Hollywood joined the American Baking Show in season three, bringing on Leith for this sixth season. The new season will stream on the Roku Channel but does not have a premiere date.

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday streams for free on the Roku Channel on December 2.