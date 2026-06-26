Aunty Donna's hour-long X-Men movie is way more efficient than Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel is reportedly spending something like $400 million on the production of this December’s Avengers: Doomsday, which will—among what we’re expecting to be about a dozen other extremely important and bombastic tentpole film priorities—serve as the full introduction of its X-Men characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Which feels a bit excessive, doesn’t it? After all: If Aunty Donna can remind us of everything great about the X-Men in less than an hour, and for under $250,000, where’s the other $399.75 million going?

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That’s right: The Australian comedy group—whose biggest move Stateside probably remains its 2020 Netflix series Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House Of Fun, but which has been touring and performing regularly ever since—has now tackled Earth’s mightiest mutants themselves, releasing an hour-long video on Friday that sort of replicates the beats of several different X-Men films, as interpreted by three guys who are very clearly not allowed to look at cue cards or ask for a second take. The resulting video is a real confluence of humor both intentional and not, as members Zachary Ruane, Mark Samual Bonanno, and Broden Kelly at least try to get through their scenes, only to run into endless complications with their costumes, accents, lines, and material they’ve decided, last-minute, to excise from the script. (Not unlike Marvel themselves, they notably wrestle with how hard to go on Magneto’s Holocaust background in the context of their goofy comedy video.)

The highlight is probably the film’s big action climax, in which Kelly’s Wolverine and Bonanno’s Mystique face off on some “icy tundra” for a battle that increasingly devolves into slapfights and giggling over costume malfunctions. (We’re also pretty partial to a scene set in the Cerebro chamber, where the green screen background clearly features a shot of the actors from the actual films.) The whole thing is, in other words, relentlessly silly, even as everyone involved tries to stick to the script of a pretty traditional X-Men story. All of which is to say: Your move, Disney.