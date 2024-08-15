American Idiot was the protest album of 2004, but its message is timeless Green Day defined protest music in the 2000s with their album American Idiot, but it's hiding a much more universal theme

It’s 2004 and Green Day is on a stadium tour supporting their surprise hit protest album American Idiot.

From almost any other band, the surprise would be that an inherently political album, with a brash and pointed lead single that paints early 2000s conservatism as being in a constant state of buffoonery, but in a dangerous way, so stupid that it might get us all killed, could rocket to the top of the Billboard charts. But this was Green Day, the band named after a day-long weed binge. The band that broke out in 1994 with a record called Dookie. The band that shot to fame with a lead single called “Longview,” about a burnout young adult so bored he’s practically Velcroed to his couch and hasn’t showered in days, masturbating so much that even self-pleasure is getting boring. The surprise here was that this band, of all the possible candidates (Their drummer willingly goes by the name Tré Cool, and you’re going to tell me that these three clowns have something incisive to say about American politics?), wrote the definitive protest album of the 2000s. And it was fucking good.

On that stadium tour, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong introduces himself to the audience every night as “George W. Bush—but my friends call me asshole!” The country is on the brink of a Presidential election that feels like it might bring about the end of the world if it goes the wrong way.

It went the wrong way.

When American Idiot was released on September 21, 2004, it wasn’t the first time pop-culture figures had criticized then-President George W. Bush and the Iraq War, but the previous attempts hadn’t gone so well. In January 2003, Natalie Maines of the Chicks, then known as the Dixie Chicks, denounced Bush and his planned invasion of Iraq. The backlash was swift and vicious, especially within their country music community, where the vibe at the time was very pro-America-at-any-cost.

But even Michael Moore faced pushback for his anti-Bush comments just a few weeks later at the Academy Awards from a liberal-leaning Hollywood. When he took the stage to accept the award for Best Documentary Feature for Bowling For Columbine, there was no reason to believe that his remarks would be in any way controversial to the crowd in that room, that his words would be met with anything other than applause, if not a standing ovation. He said, in part, “We live in fictitious times. We live in a time where we have fictitious election results that elect a fictitious president.” And yet, the crowd audibly booed him as the play-off music grew louder and more insistent. It was just a year and a half after the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, a national collective trauma the scale of which we hadn’t seen on American soil since the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, and the general public was still in shock. We simply weren’t ready to hear anything other than disingenuous platitudes, weren’t ready to believe that things might somehow be getting worse. Things had to be getting better, this had to be in our best interest as a country, because if it wasn’t, then all of our trauma meant nothing and we experienced a mass-casualty event with no rhyme or reason and no meaning to be found in the healing, no closure and no redemption. And the thought of that was just too much to bear.

Things are different by the time American Idiot rolls around. It’s only been a year and a half since Maines and Moore first spoke up, but the Iraq War has gotten us nowhere, and, as these things tend to go, anti-war protests are becoming more prominent. Bush’s war on terror promised an end to the atrocities, an assurance that something like September 11 would never happen again. What we got was dead soldiers in droves and intrusive thoughts that we weren’t really accomplishing anything in Iraq and Afghanistan. It was just more bloodshed, and the nebulous “war on terror” rhetoric was falling apart: In the end, what was this all about? Was it really just revenge, an eye for an eye, reciprocal justice dressed up as a moral imperative? The anger bubbling beneath the surface was beginning to rise.

“American Idiot,” the album’s first single, drops on August 6, 2004. The lyrics, the visuals, the attitude, none of it is subtle: “Don’t wanna be an American idiot / One nation controlled by the media / Information age of hysteria / It’s calling out to idiot America,” Armstrong sings. In the music video, the stripes on an American flag rendered in sickly green on a dirty white background begin to wash away. A deluge of green water, calling to mind the kind of toxic sludge that would be responsible for giving a superhero incredible power, crashes over the band, as the footage plays at hyper speed and the trio runs around, all exaggerated gestures and frenetic movement. Even Mike Dirnt, the band’s bassist and usually the most reserved member in terms of stage presence, jumps into a split and smashes his instrument on the ground.

It is, apparently, exactly what the country needs at the moment, or at least a certain segment of the country that feels lost, confused, and left behind by what is happening around them, like me. I was 10 years old, living in suburban Long Island, on September 11, 2001. For months after the towers came down, we weren’t allowed to go outside at recess. The air quality, they said, was too bad. The smoke and the debris made it unsafe to be outside for too long. When we were finally allowed back out on the playground, we still couldn’t go on the swings. The recess monitors were worried that if there was another attack, if it was an airborne virus or poison or some other ambiguous, probably fictional danger, they wouldn’t be able to get us off the swings quickly enough to run back inside, back to the confines of the school walls, where we’d be safe, where nothing could touch us. No one ever said the words “atomic bomb,” but they hung heavy in the air.

Three years later, three years of repressed confusion and fear and anger and contextless feelings that things were capital-B Bad, not just for me but for the world as a whole, American Idiot blew my 13-year-old mind. I didn’t fully understand the political implications of it all, but the feelings hit me hard.

When Bush gets re-elected by an incredibly slim margin, despite a massive Democratic effort to discredit his handling of Iraq and Afghanistan and his response to September 11, there is a sense of impending doom. His approval rating during his first term stood at an incredibly high 67 percent; by the time his second term ends, it is a staggeringly low 37 percent. Green Day got in there with American Idiot just as the tides were starting to turn, as Bush’s approval hovered in the high 40s and low 50s. This time, America was ready for protest music.

If you’re only familiar with its singles—“American Idiot,” “Boulevard Of Broken Dreams,” “Holiday,” “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” and “Jesus Of Suburbia”—it’s easy to understand why American Idiot would seem primarily political. The first three singles are the most overtly political on the album. The fourth is a reflection about Armstrong’s father, who died when the singer was 10 years old, though it’s often mistaken as a direct response to 9/11. The last one is the outlier, but it got less radio play than the others, due to its nine-minute runtime. The vibes of the first four singles, if you don’t listen closely to the lyrics or have the context of the rest of the album, paint American Idiot as an album about George W. Bush, the titular American idiot, whose policies have made it so difficult to pursue the American dream that people just want to check out and retreat from the world instead. That sounds political. It is political. American Idiot is, in no uncertain terms, a protest album. But it’s also a document of how feeling left out of the political conversation, like you’ve been left behind and the system doesn’t care about you, can impact your life and your will to live.

In interviews from the time the album was released, Armstrong vacillated on whether or not American Idiot is a direct response to the political events of the time it was released. In a September 2004 Spin interview, he said, “​​We always wanted our music to be timeless. Even the political stuff that we’re doing now. I would never think of American Idiot as being about the Bush administration specifically. It’s about the confusion of where we’re at right now.”

He told Rolling Stone something similar in February 2005. “The atmosphere can be anti-Bush, and I definitely had that in mind, but when you get down to it, it’s a human story.” In November 2005, he got a little more specific: “[The September 11 attacks] completely changed the climate, and it’s impossible not to be affected by that and everything that it spawned: this war, more paranoia, the terror alerts with the different colors.”

On the day the towers came down, my dad was working in the financial district in the city. Over near Water Street and Hanover Square, the address burned into my memory forever even though he hasn’t worked there for close to 20 years. Less than a mile away from the Twin Towers. A 20-minute walk, if you’re taking a particularly leisurely stroll. He was in his office, that day, as the ground shook and two of New York’s most recognizable buildings crumbled into dust, and debris, and bodies, so, so many bodies, permanently erased from the skyline—not in the blink of an eye, but slowly, agonizingly slowly, slower than anyone wants to remember.

After the bridges and the tunnels and the ferries closed to vehicular traffic as officials scrambled to lock down the city, he walked across the Brooklyn Bridge, then fought his way to the Long Island Rail Road hub in Jamaica, Queens, and hopped on a dangerously overcrowded train, people pushed together, face-to-face, no room to move, certainly no space to grab onto a handrail, enough bodies to effectively hold you up without fear of falling anyway, to get back to us. He was lucky to get out.

The secret of American Idiot and its enduring relevance is that there are folks who feel ignored or left behind by politicians and policies they didn’t vote for in every era. People felt disenfranchised and angry in 2004. In 2024, people feel the same way. Far into the future, unless our system of governance radically changes, people will continue to relate to that sentiment.

But American Idiot is still more than what the “political protest album” categorization implies—it’s a rock opera with a story that ties together the whole record. “American Idiot,” the album opener, kicks off with our as-yet-unnamed protagonist realizing that everything around him is fucked—the political situation, not just in his dead-end suburban town, but in the whole country. The culture is rotten. He can’t keep living like this. He needs to make a change.

He leaves home in track two, “Jesus Of Suburbia.” That’s when we learn his name—or at least what he calls himself. Nine minutes, five parts. Sex, drugs, public bathrooms. A lot of apathy. It’s not glamorous, the path to finding yourself. Especially when things go sideways. Jesus, “the son of rage and love,” as he describes himself, moves out of his broken home, leaves behind “this hurricane of fucking lies,” and heads for the city.

Things spiral out of control pretty quickly once he arrives there—he doesn’t know how to cope with all the built-up resentment he feels, all the anger without an obvious source, all the fucking feelings. A moment of respite, then, in the fifth track, “Are We The Waiting.” During a VH1 Storytellers session, Armstrong said, “‘Are We The Waiting’ sort of started with—I was walking around on a misty night in New York City and I think it’s sort of the point in the record where the character is on the verge of losing his mind a little bit, you know, and he’s very vulnerable, and it’s right before the St. Jimmy comes up.”

“Are We The Waiting” and “St. Jimmy” are technically one track on the album, two songs pushed together, five minutes and thirty-eight seconds straight through, the calm before the storm explodes into a hurricane of shit. St. Jimmy is Jesus Of Suburbia’s worst tendencies personified, the unconscious id given name and voice and agency. In the Storytellers interview, Armstrong is unwilling to commit to whether or not Jesus and St. Jimmy are the same person or two different people, though he seems to lean toward them being the same: “I think the original thought is that it’s kind of the same person. It could be two different people, I don’t know. I mean it just, you know, St. Jimmy—I love St. Jimmy, he’s pretty cool, he’s pretty sexy—but it’s sort of part of the split personality that I think a lot people have, and sort of they just get disconnected from themselves a little bit and maybe follow a self-destructive path, and I think St. Jimmy sort of symbolizes that.”

Things really go off the rails after “St. Jimmy” with the heavy drug use detailed in “Give Me Novacaine.” The feeling of wanting to numb yourself to the world around you because if life is this bad, you might as well run it fully into the ground. “Out of body and out of mind / Kiss the demons out of my dreams / I get the funny feeling and that’s alright / Jimmy says it’s better than here.” St. Jimmy is fully in control now.

And then she shows up—Whatsername, the subject of the next two tracks, “She’s A Rebel” and “Extraordinary Girl.” Jesus falls for her. Hard. Too bad Jimmy’s in charge now, and he’s gonna fuck this up. Poor guy never had a chance. “She’s a symbol of resistance / And she’s holdin’ on my heart like a hand grenade,” Armstrong sings from Jesus’ perspective in “She’s A Rebel.” By the time “Extraordinary Girl” rolls around, things have gone downhill fast: “She’s all alone again / Wiping the tears from her eyes / Some days he feels like dying / She gets so sick of crying.” They’re on the brink, their relationship torn apart by his self-destructive tendencies. And then the letter arrives.

“I think the true hero of the whole record is the Whatsername character. She’s a person that never really wanes. She never falls from grace. She’s the one who kind of stuck to her beliefs and sort of left all the bullshit behind,” Armstrong said during the Storytellers special about the next track, “Letterbomb.” It’s the breakup letter to end all breakup letters, an assault on Jesus’ deepest insecurities. “You’re not the Jesus of Suburbia / The St. Jimmy is a figment of / Your father’s rage and your mother’s love / Made me the idiot America.”

“This city’s burnin’,” she says. “It’s not my burden.”

The penultimate track, “Homecoming,” is another nine-minute, five-part epic. The first part sets the tone: “Jimmy died today / He blew his brains out into the bay / In the state of mind / It’s my own private suicide.” Losing Whatsername has hit Jesus hard—hard enough that he realizes he needs to turn his life around. He cuts ties with the self-destructive part of himself, gets a job pushing papers in an office, cleans up, moves on, tries to get on with his life. Eventually, there’s nothing left to do. He packs up and moves back home.

Finally, “Whatsername” is the last song on the album, and the third track overall about a woman that Jesus swears he’s trying to forget. Except, this time, he might’ve actually done it: “I made a point to burn all of the photographs / She went away, and then I took a different path / I remember the face, but I can’t recall the name / Now I wonder how Whatsername has been.”

American Idiot is political. All of this is fucked, from the world Jesus can’t wait to escape to the way he copes with his problems and eventually just accepts that his life is always going to be at least a little shitty. But rather than commenting on specific real-world events and moments, the album focuses on how the general idea of the outside world makes the characters feel inside. That’s what I latched onto as a kid, why the album spoke to me so deeply. The politics were important, sure, but they were just the catalyst to exploring a bunch of feelings I didn’t understand and didn’t know how to work through.

It’s tempting to say that American Idiot still feels relevant today because the political climate is eerily similar to 2004. Moore’s comments about fictitious election results—hanging chads and election recounts in 2000; Russian interference in 2016; homegrown insurrections in 2020—still ring true, even though the specifics are different. The fear of a second Presidential term from a dangerous man who could threaten our very democracy is still very much our reality. There are, on the surface, a lot of political parallels between 2024 and 2004. And yet, that doesn’t feel quite right, does it? It’s the message, the underlying feeling of being out of step with the world around you, that something is wrong here and it’s not you, it can’t possibly be you, because if it’s you then you’re really in trouble. That’s what still resonates.

There’s a lyric from “Whatsername,” the album’s closing song: “Forgetting you but not the time.” Jesus has forgotten Whatsername’s name, a basic fact of her existence, but he very clearly remembers the feelings of that time. The immediacy of the specific political conditions when American Idiot was recorded—the Iraq War, the endless parade of corrupt politicians—fades away, eventually. American Idiot endures because it documents the feelings of hopelessness and disillusionment. And those are a hell of a lot harder to forget.