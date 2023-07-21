Greta Gerwig is "properly scared" of her Netflix Narnia movies

Greta Gerwig is on track to have one of the biggest movies of the year this weekend, as her and Margot Robbie’s neon-pink vision of Barbie finally hits theaters after months of Day-Glo hype. And while Barbie is set to have an extremely strong opening this weekend, handily beating its friendly rival, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Hollywood is a place where the next project is always looming. For Gerwig, that means tackling something she’s “properly scared” of: An old British wardrobe.

Specifically, Gerwig went on the record with Total Film this week about her upcoming adaptations of C.S. Lewis’ Narnia books, which she’s on the hook for with Netflix. (To the tune of at least two movies.) When asked about the movies, Gerwig expressed her trepidation about tackling the classic books—and why that’s probably a good thing.

I don’t know. I haven’t even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I’m scared, it’s always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it’ll be like, ‘Okay. Maybe I shouldn’t do that one.’ No, I’m terrified of it. It’s extraordinary. And so we’ll see, I don’t know.

Gerwig—whose career has charted a critically celebrated but eclectic course that’s gone heavy on adaptations with a deeply personal spin—also talked about her future ambitions for her career. “ I hope to make all different kinds of movies in the course of the time I get to make movies, which— it’s a long time, but it’s also limited. I want to do big things and small things and everywhere in between, and having another big canvas is exciting and also daunting.”

[via IndieWire]