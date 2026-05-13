A new generation of adults will regress for Netflix's Grown Ups 3

Netflix is staying in the Adam Sandler business, and the Adam Sandler business would be nothing without grown adults acting like little children. During its upfront presentation today, the streamer confirmed that Grown Ups 3 is officially in development, following in the footsteps of 2013’s Grown Ups 2. Adam Sandler and longtime collaborator Tim Herlihy will write the script, and Kyle Newacheck, who recently worked with Netflix and Sandler for Happy Gilmore 2, will direct.

Not a ton else is known about the film just yet, but given that it’ll likely be (at least) a 14 year gap between the films, it seems like a good bet that some of characters that were originally the juvenile parents will now be equally-juvenile grandparents. No casting has yet been confirmed, but Kevin James let it slip last year that there had been talks of getting him, Sandler, Chris Rock, and David Spade back together for the threequel, saying (via MovieWeb), “I think you can keep hope alive. I can say that. I would keep a lot of hope alive.” We might also reasonably guess that Herlihy’s son Martin, a current writer on Saturday Night Live and an actor who popped up in Happy Gilmore 2, might pop up once again here. If you have hope for that, keep it alive.