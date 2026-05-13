A new generation of adults will regress for Netflix's Grown Ups 3
Adam Sandler will reteam with his Happy Gilmore 2 crew to bring the threequel to the streamer.Screenshot: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube
Netflix is staying in the Adam Sandler business, and the Adam Sandler business would be nothing without grown adults acting like little children. During its upfront presentation today, the streamer confirmed that Grown Ups 3 is officially in development, following in the footsteps of 2013’s Grown Ups 2. Adam Sandler and longtime collaborator Tim Herlihy will write the script, and Kyle Newacheck, who recently worked with Netflix and Sandler for Happy Gilmore 2, will direct.
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