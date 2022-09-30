“Picture your minds like a cabinet, where you lock up your darkest thoughts and deepest fears,” Guillermo Del Toro ominously says in the newly released trailer of his N etflix anthology series. Clearly, Cabinet Of Curiosities is the result of what happens when Del Toro opens up his own cabinet for the world to see. The acclaimed filmmaker’s latest brainchild looks like a total treat for horror fans.

The Oscar-winning director has created, executive produced, and is the co-showrunner of this collection of genre-defining stories that challenge traditional notions of horror, from macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque. Each of the eight episodes features a different director and set of actors, including two original sinister stories from Del Toro himself. He will also introduce every installment.

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES | Official Trailer | Netflix

To no one’s surprise, the trailer is stunning, confounding, and nightmare-inducing at the same time. It promises to deliver on classic tropes like haunted houses, cemeteries, cursed books, evil forests, and the undead, among other exciting and creepy stuff.

The eight directors helming episodes of Cabinet Of Curiosities are Guillermo Navarro, Vincenzo Natali, Ana Lily Amirpour, David Prior, Keith Thomas, Catherine Hardwicke, Jennifer Kent, and Panos Cosmatos. Meanwhile, the ensemble includes Andrew Lincoln, Tim Blake Nelson, Ben Barnes, Sofia Boutella, Charlyne Yi, F. Murray Abraham, Rupert Grint, Kate Micucci, Dan Stevens, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Nia Vardalos, Essie Davis, Glynn Turman, and Eric André.

The anthology comes just in time to get you into that Halloween spirit. It will roll out two new episodes a day from October 25 to October 28 on Netflix.