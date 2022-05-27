Yesterday, in a communal effort to find a reason to wear black capes and corpse paint on a pleasant late spring evening, nearly 1,400 people defied proper vampire logic and flocked to a house of God in order to set a Guinness World Record for “Largest Gathering Of People Dressed As Vampires” to date.

A BBC article on this historic event describes how it was thought up deep within the bowels of English Heritage headquarters by a council of undead masterminds seeking to “mark 125 years since Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula was published in 1897.”

Stoker was Irish, but because Dracula was partially inspired by a trip to Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire, English Heritage used the ruined abbey as a gathering place for the record-breaking vampire congregation. In all, 1,369 people threw on out-of-season Halloween costumes and flocked to the site.



In order to qualify for the record, Guinness World Records’ official adjudicator required the group to “stand together in the same place for five minutes” and wear an outfit that had to “include black shoes, black trousers or dress, waistcoat, shirt, black cape or collared overcoat, and fangs on the top set of teeth.”

Eager to embrace the evil commands of their overlords, people from across the United Kingdom—and the world—eagerly followed these instructions, gathered at Whitby Abbey, and, by doing so, broke the previous record of a measly 1,039 vampire cosplayers who got together in Doswell, Virginia back in 2011. To see what this looks like, we suggest clicking through to the BBC article to check out lots of photos of these vampires engaged in nefarious activities, like milling around aimlessly in large groups or checking their phones.

The article concludes without any further details of what occurred after the record was confirmed and the event came to a close. We imagine that the people simply went home, washed the paint off their faces, and called it a night.



Still, we’re open to the possibility that everything wrapped up with the arrival of the world’s Largest Gathering Of People Dressed As Van Helsing, whereupon a great battle between the forces of Good and Evil commenced, ending with the defeat of Satan’s army and a bunch of stake-clutching people in trench coats hobbling back to their cars with bite marks on their arms.



