Netflix has been doing a great job at drumming up excitement for Tim Burton’s upcoming The Addams Family-based show, Wednesday. They’ve already announced a pretty killer cast: Jenna Ortega as the titular beloved character, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, and Luis Guzmán as Gomez. And today, Netflix gave us a glimpse at even more brand new characters coming into the Addams family’s world. They also shared that Thora Birch is a part of the forthcoming series.



Birch will join the cast as Tamara, Wednesday’s “dorm mother” at Nevermore Academy who is described as the plant-loving “normie” on staff at the school. Birch took a hiatus from acting from 2010 until 2015. After appearing in small projects she found a substantial role in The Walking Dead as Mary (f.k.a. Gamma) on the show’s 10th season. Much like Brendan Fraser got his chance at a “Brenaissance,” we’re excited for Birch to have her own. And she’s a great fit for Wednesday too—after all, her breakout role was in Hocus Pocus, so she knows a thing or two about being spooky.

Other cast members include: Hunter Doohan as Tyler who is Wednesday’s friend ; Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, who is Wednesday’s nemesis and Tyler’s dad ; Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus, a shy student at tending Wednesday’s school ; Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Otinger, the quirky president of the school’s bee-keeping club; Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Wednesday’s “sunny and colorful” werewolf roommate; Naomi J. Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka, who is a “vampire with Harajuku-inspired goth flair”; Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, a siren; Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe, who has a celebrity psychic dad; and Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Wednesday Addams’ therapist (because h ey, spooky girls need therapy, too.)

The series will focus on Wednesday’s time at Nevermore Academy, that’s a school for supernatural students. While at the academy , Wednesday “attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

