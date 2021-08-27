Netflix has been doing a great job at drumming up excitement for Tim Burton’s upcoming The Addams Family-based show, Wednesday. They’ve already announced a pretty killer cast: Jenna Ortega as the titular beloved character, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, and Luis Guzmán as Gomez. And today, Netflix gave us a glimpse at even more brand new characters coming into the Addams family’s world. They also shared that Thora Birch is a part of the forthcoming series.
Birch will join the cast as Tamara, Wednesday’s “dorm mother” at Nevermore Academy who is described as the plant-loving “normie” on staff at the school. Birch took a hiatus from acting from 2010 until 2015. After appearing in small projects she found a substantial role in The Walking Dead as Mary (f.k.a. Gamma) on the show’s 10th season. Much like Brendan Fraser got his chance at a “Brenaissance,” we’re excited for Birch to have her own. And she’s a great fit for Wednesday too—after all, her breakout role was in Hocus Pocus, so she knows a thing or two about being spooky.
Other cast members include: Hunter Doohan as Tyler who is Wednesday’s friend; Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, who is Wednesday’s nemesis and Tyler’s dad; Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus, a shy student attending Wednesday’s school; Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Otinger, the quirky president of the school’s bee-keeping club; Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Wednesday’s “sunny and colorful” werewolf roommate; Naomi J. Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka, who is a “vampire with Harajuku-inspired goth flair”; Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, a siren; Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe, who has a celebrity psychic dad; and Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Wednesday Addams’ therapist (because hey, spooky girls need therapy, too.)
The series will focus on Wednesday’s time at Nevermore Academy, that’s a school for supernatural students. While at the academy, Wednesday “attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago—all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”