There’s something a little frustrating about a decades-old horror franchise promising an ending. Of course, we all know it’s not the Final Chapter or that Freddy’s Dead or that Halloween Ends. And with this, the “last” installment in the newly-christened “Strode Saga,” Halloween Ends promises just that, an ending.

The new trailer for Halloween Ends is here, and it looks as stylish as his others . David Gordon Green’s generally disappointing series has always been good for a trailer. His luminous oranges and cool blues hit that autumnal vibe as well as any other Halloween sequels. And, hey, keeping the compliment train going, Tom Jones Jr.’s makeup as Dr. Loomis was better than just about any of the digital nightmares Star Wars pulled out of the uncanny valley.

Halloween Ends - Official Trailer

But it’s hard to get excited for this, especially after Halloween Kills. So here we are again. After 40 years, Jamie Lee Curtis is still game for another round of cuts and stabs from Michael Myers on the same Jack-o-lantern-lined streets, with trick or treaters singing nursery rhymes and John Carpenter’s score doing the heavy lifting.



But you see, this one is about the trauma that Laurie’s lived with all her life. By killing Michael, she can put the past behind her because killing Michael is the only sure-fire way to get that guy off your back. Here’s the synopsis:

Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.

Halloween Ends on October 14, 2022.