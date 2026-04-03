Hannah Einbinder threatens to swirly AI artists, a.k.a. "losers" Coming for those so-called AI artists whom "no one likes," the Hacks star calls out the emerging field of "losers" in need of a good dunking.

It takes a Hack to know a hack. Hannah Einbinder, the star of HBO’s Hacks, can spot a loser from a mile away, mostly because many of them are generating slop while loudly calling themselves artists. Following her no-lies-detected Emmy speech (“Go Birds, Fuck ICE, Free Palestine”), Einbinder also dropped some inconvenient truths on so-called AI artists while speaking with SlashFilm recently. Calling such people “losers” who are neither artists, creative, nor special, Einbinder says she would like to put these losers’ heads in “the toilet and flush” because they “suck.” Not even the almighty Grok could generate a quote this good: