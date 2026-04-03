Hannah Einbinder threatens to swirly AI artists, a.k.a. "losers"

Coming for those so-called AI artists whom "no one likes," the Hacks star calls out the emerging field of "losers" in need of a good dunking.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  April 3, 2026 | 3:41pm
Photograph Courtesy of HBO Max
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Hannah Einbinder threatens to swirly AI artists, a.k.a.

It takes a Hack to know a hack. Hannah Einbinder, the star of HBO’s Hacks, can spot a loser from a mile away, mostly because many of them are generating slop while loudly calling themselves artists. Following her no-lies-detected Emmy speech (“Go Birds, Fuck ICE, Free Palestine”), Einbinder also dropped some inconvenient truths on so-called AI artists while speaking with SlashFilm recently. Calling such people “losers” who are neither artists, creative, nor special, Einbinder says she would like to put these losers’ heads in “the toilet and flush” because they “suck.” Not even the almighty Grok could generate a quote this good: 

“The people who make this stuff are losers. They’re not artists. They’re not creative. And they’ve wanted their whole lives to be special. And they’re not special. They’re trying to rob real creative people of our gifts. And you can’t. And even if you try, you will never be cool. You guys suck. No one likes you. Anyone who’s near you is because they crave power and access over any ethical standard. You are a loser. You will never be cool. And you probably had a rolly backpack in high school. I wanna put your head in the toilet and flush.”

We know season five of Hacks is already done (and premieres on HBO Max on April 9), but if they could add a scene where Ava gives one of these dorks a swirly, we wouldn’t be opposed. The losers could’ve done it, but sadly, OpenAI shut Sora down last week.

 
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