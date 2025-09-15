Hannah Einbinder says "Go birds, fuck ICE, free Palestine" while accepting first Emmy

Einbinder's speech went over her allotted time, but she said she'd pay the difference.

By Drew Gillis  |  September 14, 2025 | 9:15pm
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
At the 2025 Emmys, host Nate Bargatze has attempted to keep the winners on track by deducting $1,000 from a fund for the Boys & Girls Clubs Of America for every second their speech runs past 45. There have been a few people to go over and a few to go under, but it took less than an hour for someone to outright say “I don’t care” and go well past the time limit. That person was Hannah Einbinder, who won her first-ever Emmy for her supporting performance in Hacks

When Einbinder noticed that the dollars had begun dropping during her speech, she said, “Oh, I’ll pay the difference, sorry,” to apparent laughs in the room. “Finally, I just wanna say, go birds, fuck ICE, and free Palestine. Thank you.” The extra time apparently cost the Boys & Girls Clubs about $20,000, at least out of Bargatze’s pocket. Returning after the commercial break, Bargatze also threatened to start a swear jar while commenting on Einbinder saying “fuck ICE.” 

Einbinder’s statement came after both her Hacks co-star and Monsters star Javier Bardem spoke out in support of Palestine on the red carpet. Ruth Negga, Chris Perfetti, and Aimee Lou Wood also wore Artists4Ceasefire pins on their outfits for the evening.

 
