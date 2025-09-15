Hannah Einbinder says "Go birds, fuck ICE, free Palestine" while accepting first Emmy Einbinder's speech went over her allotted time, but she said she'd pay the difference.

At the 2025 Emmys, host Nate Bargatze has attempted to keep the winners on track by deducting $1,000 from a fund for the Boys & Girls Clubs Of America for every second their speech runs past 45. There have been a few people to go over and a few to go under, but it took less than an hour for someone to outright say “I don’t care” and go well past the time limit. That person was Hannah Einbinder, who won her first-ever Emmy for her supporting performance in Hacks.