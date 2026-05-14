Hannah Einbinder has her priorities too straight to worry about a blacklist
In an interview from Cannes, the Hacks star pitched a movie with Melissa Barrera.Image courtesy of HBO Max
Over the last couple of years, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder has emerged as one of Hollywood’s highest-profile pro-Palestine voices. Winning an Emmy last year, she signed off with “Go birds, fuck ICE, and free Palestine!” This, obviously, ruffled a few feathers, most of them not related to the Philadelphia Eagles. But when asked about whether she worried about the kinds of professional consequences or even blacklisting that fellow actors Susan Sarandon or Melissa Barrera faced when speaking out, Einbinder had a characteristically unconcerned response.
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