Hannah Einbinder has her priorities too straight to worry about a blacklist

Over the last couple of years, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder has emerged as one of Hollywood’s highest-profile pro-Palestine voices. Winning an Emmy last year, she signed off with “Go birds, fuck ICE, and free Palestine!” This, obviously, ruffled a few feathers, most of them not related to the Philadelphia Eagles. But when asked about whether she worried about the kinds of professional consequences or even blacklisting that fellow actors Susan Sarandon or Melissa Barrera faced when speaking out, Einbinder had a characteristically unconcerned response.

“I think what they know is what I know, which is that the cost of not speaking is higher, you know?” Einbinder told Variety from the Cannes Film Festival, where she’s supporting the new film Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma. “There is a greater toll in not speaking and you just gotta have your priorities straight. I am under no impression that my one small career could ever measure up in comparison to even one human life. So, you know, it’s an obligation and I will always do it.”

Einbinder also wants to support the other actors who have been outspoken about Palestine. “I would love to work with [Barrera] and Susan and, you know, everyone … Mark Ruffalo and Javier Bardem. All of them. I’m with Melissa, like let’s all do something together,” she said. “Road trip movie! Just kidding. This crazy gaggle of people are all in a car! This summer!”