Happy Juneteenth from The A.V. Club While we're taking the day away from the news, we're leaving you with our recommendations of things to watch, read, and reflect upon.

Today is Juneteenth, which this year marks the 160th anniversary of the day the final enslaved Black Americans were freed in Texas. The A.V. Club is out of office today in observance of the holiday, which finally became federally recognized in 2021. The National Museum Of African American History & Culture, part of the Smithsonian Institution, has a whole host of online resources for anyone who would like to learn more about the day, how it’s historically been celebrated, and books to read to deepen your understanding.