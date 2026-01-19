Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day from The A.V. Club

No news coverage, but we've got plenty of features and recaps to get you through the end of the long weekend.

By Drew Gillis  |  January 19, 2026 | 7:00am
It’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and The A.V. Club is closed today, which means no news coverage. In the meantime, we hope you enjoy our continued coverage of Industry and our recap of last night’s premiere of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms. Later today, you can also look for Caroline Siede’s latest entry into the Women Of Action column and features across our film, TV, and games verticals. 

Today is the 40th year that MLK Day has been celebrated. The holiday was signed into law in 1983 by, believe it or not, Ronald Reagan, and celebrated for the first time in 1986. It wasn’t until 2000 that South Carolina finally recognized the holiday, marking the first year it was observed as a holiday throughout the United States.

 
