Netflix is far from done churning out content made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the next project is already on its way. Throughout the month of December, Netflix aired the multi-part documentary series Harry & Meghan, which delves into the personal life of the public-facing couple and their reasoning behind departing from the royal family.



Now, Netflix shares the trailer for Live To Lead, a new docuseries that “highlights the fundamental values, daily disciplines and guiding principles that leaders employ to motivate others and create meaningful change.” Over the course of seven episodes, the series will highlight the work done by prominent activists across causes. The two say the series was directly inspired by the work of Nelson Mandela.

“ What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived, ” says Harry in the trailer.

“It is what difference we have made to the lives of others and will determine the significance of the lives we lead,” Meghan continues.

Those interviewed for the series include the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; climate change activist Greta Thunberg; New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern; South African rugby player and social inequality campaigner Siya Kolisi; feminist icon Gloria Steinem; and South African anti-apartheid activist Albie Sachs. These “extraordinary leaders [will] reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity.”

The series was created and directed by Geoff Black, who in a statement from Netflix says, “This series was conceived while Ruth Hobday and I were working on a book about Nelson Mandela and his prison letters back in 2018. As we worked to absorb 27 years of Mandela’s personal correspondence, reflecting on his brave and selfless commitment to the welfare of others, we were simultaneously confronted by a news cycle relentlessly focused on certain international politicians behaving in precisely the opposite way— shamelessly pursuing their own self-interest, using tactics of division and misinformation to serve power and not the people.”

He continues, “This contrast cemented our resolve to honor Mandela’s values by surfacing the stories of leaders who distinguish themselves through their moral courage, the conviction of their ideals and values, and their prioritization of others.”

Live To Lead was produced under the multiyear deal Harry and Meghan have with Netflix through the media arm of their nonprofit organization, Archewell. The seven-part series officially premieres on Netflix on December 31.