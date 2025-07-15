Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng announce joint, hate-fueled tour

Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng have figured out how to do comedy in our current miserable climate: if no one wants to laugh, why not get really fucking angry? Titled Hasan Hates Ronny | Ronny Hates Hasan, the comedians’ first joint tour, which they officially announced this morning, will see them engage in a “Debate to the Death” about how dumb and unfunny they think the other one is. It’s all a bit, of course, but a pretty effective—and very timely—one. (The two are actually good friends, although they tend to do this a lot.)

A description on either the URL hasanhatesronny.com or ronnyhateshasan.com (although both redirect to hasanhatesronny—point to Minhaj on that one) gives a brief glimpse into the philosophy of the tour. “During these divided times, many people believe that open dialogue and discourse are the only tools to mend a divided nation. Comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng believe the opposite: hatred is the answer,” it reads. “For one night only—in 19 cities—Hasan and Ronny will face off in a no-holds-barred live debate where they will take each other to task personally and professionally. If hate is your love language, don’t miss out.”

Onstage, the comedians will take on a number of pressing national issues including “Presidents, War, the Economy, Immigration, Infrastructure, Food, Dating, Family Values, and of course, the impending Race War,” per Deadline, as well as some of the nation’s real crises like Chieng’s adult onset acne and Minhaj’s IBS, as the frenemies volleyed in an Instagram promo reel.

If you hadn’t figured it out already, both comedians are really committing to this bit. “I’m not giving you a pull quote saying how excited I am. I’m not excited, I detest Ronny Chieng and I resent his career,” Minhaj said in a statement to the trade. “I hope after this show people can finally stop listening to this uneducated fraud,” Chieng fired back, referencing the scandal around Minhaj fabricating details in his stories from a few years back.

Whichever side you choose, you can watch the comedians duel it out when the tour kicks off October 3 in Seattle. You can find the full schedule and links to purchase tickets at either hasanhatesronny.com or ronnyhateshasan.com (which, again, are really both hasanhatesronny.com). Tickets go on sale this Wednesday (July 16) at 10 a.m. local time.