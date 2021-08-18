Who doesn’t love a late-night text from a “fuc”—er sorry—FBOY? Sure, they mistreat you, hurt your feelings, and waste your time, but in the end, they make your life more exciting, right? HBO Max seems to think so, and to prove it, they’ve renewed the Nikki Glaser-hosted dating show, FBOY Island, for another season. Unfortunately, according to Glaser, this means that we’re going to have to deal with more “fboys.”

“I couldn’t be happier about returning to FBOY Island for season two,” Nikki Glaser said in a press release. “The only downside is that it confirms my greatest fear: that there are more than 12 Fboys on planet earth.”

You do have to appreciate the network’s commitment to this name as if “fuckboy” is still current slang that people use and that people have ever used the abbreviation “fboy.” “With a title like FBOY Island, we knew we would get the audience’s attention and we’re thrilled that they’ve responded to the self-aware, comedic nature of the format, proving that they are excited by this fresh approach that puts women in control,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

The show comes to us from Elan Gale, a Bachelor veteran, and Sam Dean, an executive producer on Netflix’s Love Is Blind. And like the aforementioned reality dating competition series, FBOY Island is a reality dating competition series. It follows three women who must choose between 24 men. Half of these men are self-described “nice guys” playing for love, while the other half are self-described “fuckboys” playing for cash, which *does some quick math* means 100% of these men are “fuckboys.” So the women must determine which suitors are nice guys and which are fuckboys.

As far as these kinds of reality competitions go, The A.V. Club thinks FBOY Island is one of the better ones. TV Editor Danette Chavez writes, “This points to the conflict at the show’s core: a desire to be more than a guilty pleasure, while dressing itself in all the trappings of one. Like its inhabitants, FBOY Island is a work in progress, but still worth checking out.” So if you’ve been on the fence about taking the trip, rest assured, there’s more “fboy” action on the way.

