Larry David, the Obamas plan American history HBO comedy

The Obamas are in their post-presidency “we’re mostly just Hollywood producers now” era, but at least we’re getting a new Larry David project out of it. On Thursday, HBO announced a new six-episode limited sketch comedy series about the broad category “American history.” According to the logline, “President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion. …But then Larry David called.”

A little over a year after the ending of his long-running cringe comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm, David will executive produce, write, and star in the show alongside “a mix of some Curb Your Enthusiasm actors and noteworthy guest stars.” He’ll re-team with his Curb collaborator Jeff Schaffer, who will serve as executive producer, writer, and director of the show. “The characters Larry is playing didn’t change history. In fact, they were largely ignored by history. And that’s a good thing,” Schaffer said in a statement. In his own statement, David said, “Once Curb ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party. After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow. Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive.”

The Obamas will produce the as-yet untitled series via their Higher Ground Productions banner, which produces Michelle Obama’s podcast with her brother and also such shows and films as Bodkin, Leave The World Behind, Rustin, and American Factory. “I’ve sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems,” Barack Obama said in a statement. “Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David.” Nice one, Mr. President!