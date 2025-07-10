Larry David, the Obamas plan American history HBO comedy
The six-episode limited sketch comedy series will celebrate America's 250th anniversary.Screenshots: Michelle Obama; Barack Obama; Team Coco (YouTube)
The Obamas are in their post-presidency “we’re mostly just Hollywood producers now” era, but at least we’re getting a new Larry David project out of it. On Thursday, HBO announced a new six-episode limited sketch comedy series about the broad category “American history.” According to the logline, “President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion. …But then Larry David called.”