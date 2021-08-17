Multiverses are all the rage right now, with Marvel using What If…? to explore the different realities that spun out of the end of Loki and a number of people in the United States (some of them in high-level elected positions) pretending they live in an alternate world where COVID-19 just magically dried up and there’s no need to take any precautions anymore, but now HBO Max is throwing an infinite number of hats into the infinite number of rings with a multiverse-based show of its own—and it involves an alternate reality that some people are already very familiar with.

Advertisement

The show, currently operating under the working title Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, will be about the “multiverse-hopping” adventures of backpack-wearing adventurer Fionna and her magical cat friend Cake (not to be confused with Adventure Time heroes Finn and Jake, who are a boy and a dog but are otherwise similar). The duo will be joined by Simon Petrikov, the normal guy who used to be the villainous, or at least villain-ish, Ice King. A press release from HBO Max also says that the gang will go on a “journey of self-discovery” and will face a “powerful new antagonist” who is “determined to track them down and erase them from existence.” Adam Muto, who worked on Adventure Time and served as the showrunner for the second half of Adventure Time’s original run on Cartoon Network and for HBO Max’s series of Adventure Time: Distant Lands specials, will serve as showrunner. The fourth and final Distant Lands installment, called Wizard City, will be released on HBO Max later this year.

There’s no word on when Fionna & Cake will premiere, but it’s presumably a ways off. While we’re presuming, we would also presume that we’ll know more information once Wizard City premieres in the fall.