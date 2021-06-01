Bob T he Drag Queen, King Princess, and Hunter Schafer of Euphoria Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) , Rich Fury ( Getty Images ) , Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

HBO Max’s Human By Orientation (or HBO, get it) premieres its Shine On spotlight page this month, featuring the streaming platform’s LGBT+ films and series, as well as exclusive content such as concerts, never-before-seen clips and interviews. If you didn’t know, it’s officially LGBT+ Pride Month, and this is a good way to celebrate. So go on, keep reading.

Meg Stalter and Ashley Ray will perform comedy specials as a part of Human By Orientation “Your Pass to Pride 2021,” available on the HBO Max app. As a part of its concert series, King Princess, VINCINT, Raveena, Soccer Mommy, and MUNA, will perform sets exclusively for the streaming platform. Other special content includes behind-the-scenes conversations from HBO Max originals like Hacks, drag performances from the queens of We’re Here, artist spotlights, and more.

We’re Here stars Bob T he Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela Laquifa Wadley created playlists of their favorite films and television series, featuring programs such as Miss Congeniality, Legendary, A Star Is Born, and The Color Purple. Now allies get to stepping, you’ve got a lot of content to watch if you want to keep your official LGBT+ ally card.

Here is a rundown on all of HBO’s different curation lists available on its app:

Unapologetically Queer

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens

Batwoman

Betty (HBO)

Euphoria (HBO)

Euphoria: Special 1 (HBO)

Euphoria: Special 2 (HBO)

Genera+ion

Gentleman Jack (HBO)

Hacks

Here and Now (HBO)

I May Destroy You (HBO)

It’s A Sin

Legendary

Looking (HBO)

Looking: The Movie (HBO)

Los Espookys (HBO)

Search Party

Steven Universe

Todxs Nosotrxs (HBO)

Trigonometry

True Blood (HBO)

Veneno

We Are Who We Are (HBO)

We’re Here (HBO)

Years and Years (HBO)



Our Resilience

A Family Is a Family Is a Family, 2010 (HBO)

And the Band Played On, 1993 (HBO)

Angels in America (HBO)

Bessie, 2015 (HBO)

Billie Jean King: Portrait of a Pioneer, 2006 (HBO)

Equal

Habla Men ‘14, 2014 (HBO)

Larry Kramer in Love & Anger, 2015 (HBO)

Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, 2016 (HBO)

Suited, 2016 (HBO)

The Case Against 8, 2014 (HBO)

The Normal Heart, 2014 (HBO)

The Out List, 2013 (HBO)

The Strange History of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, 2011 (HBO)

The Times of Harvey Milk, 1984

The Trans List, 2016 (HBO)

Transhood, 2020 (HBO)

Valentine Road, 2013 (HBO)

Welcome to Chechnya, 2020 (HBO)

When I Knew, 2008 (HBO)

Wig, 2019 (HBO)



Trans and Non-Binary Voices

Buzz (HBO)

Equal

Euphoria (HBO)

Euphoria: Special 2 (HBO)

Full Beat, 2018 (HBO)

Habla Men ‘14 (HBO)

Habla Now, 2020 (HBO)

Lady and the Dale (HBO)

Legendary

Lupe, 2021 (HBO)

Suited (HBO)

The Trans List (HBO)

Todxs Nosotrxs (HBO)

Transhood (HBO)

Veneno

We Are Who We Are (HBO)

Showstopping TV Characters

Batwoman (Katy Kane and Sophie Moore)

Betty (Honeybear) (HBO)

Doctor Who (Bill Potts)

Euphoria (Jules) (HBO)

Game of Thrones (Yara Greyjoy) (HBO)

Gentleman Jack (Anne Lister) (HBO)

Girls (Elijah) (HBO)

Harley Quinn (Harley & Poison Ivy)

I May Destroy You (Kwame) (HBO)

It’s a Sin (Ritchie)

Mrs. Fletcher (Margo) (HBO)

Search Party (Elliot)

Six Feet Under (Keith Charles) (HBO)

Steven Universe (Ruby & Sapphire)

The O.C. (Alex Kelly)

The Wire (Omar Little) (HBO)

True Blood (Lafayette Reynolds) (HBO)

We Are Who We Are (Harper) (HBO)

Our POC Voices

Batwoman

Bessie, 2015 (HBO)

Betty (HBO)

Carmen y Lola, 2018 (HBO)

Charm City Kings

David Makes Man

Euphoria (HBO)

Genera+ion (HBO)

Happy Together

I May Destroy You (HBO)

It’s A Sin

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Lupe (HBO)

My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres, 2019 (HBO)

PAUSE with Sam Jay (HBO)

Pretty Little Liars

The Color Purple

The Wire (HBO)

Todxs Nosotrxs (HBO)

True Blood (HBO)

Veneno

Vida Perfecta

We Are Who We Are (HBO)



Super-Representation

Adventure Time: Obsidian, 2020

Batwoman

Doom Patrol

Freedom Fighters: The Ray, 2018

Gen:Lock

Harley Quinn

Kill La Kill

Kiznaiver

OK K.O.

Steven Universe

Steven Universe: Future

Watchmen (HBO)

Queer Creators

A Room with a View, 1986 (James Ivory) (HBO)

A Time to Kill, 1996 (Joel Schumacher)

Bad Education, 2004 (Pedro Almodóvar)

Banshee (Alan Ball)

Batman & Robin, 1997 (Joel Schumacher)

Batman Forever, 1995 (Joel Schumacher)

Beauty and the Beast, 1947 (Jean Cocteau)

Bessie (Dee Rees - Director, Writer) (HBO)

Billy Elliott, 2000 (Stephen Daldry) (HBO)

Black Orpheus, 1959 (Jean Cocteau)

Broken Embraces (Pedro Almodóvar)

Davis Makes Man (Tarell Alvin McCraney)

Desert Hearts, 1985 (Donna Deitch)

Full Beat, 2018 (Kase Pena - Director, Writer) (HBO)

Hairspray, 1988 (John Waters)

High Maintenance (Katja Blichfeld - Co-Creator) (HBO)

I’m So Excited (Pedro Almodóvar)

It’s a Sin (Russell T. Davies)

J. Edgar, 2011 (Dustin Lance Black)

Jubilee, 1979 (Derek Jarman)

Larry Kramer In Love and Anger, 2015 (Jean Carlomusto - Director) (HBO)

Looking (Andrew Haigh) (HBO)

Los Espookys (Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega - Co-Creators) (HBO)

Lost & Delirious (Lèa Pool)

Mildred Pierce (Todd Haynes) (HBO)

Olive Kitteridge (Lisa Cholodenko - Director) (HBO)

Pepi, Luci, Bom Y Otras Chicas del Monton (Pedro Almodóvar)

Sex and the City (Michael Patrick King) (HBO)

Six Feet Under (Alan Ball) (HBO)

Steven Universe (Rebecca Sugar)

The Craft, 1996 (Andrew Fleming)

The Human Voice (Pedro Almodóvar)

The Laramie Project, 2002 (Moises Kaufman - Director, Writer) (HBO)

The Normal Heart, 2014 (Ryan Murphy) (HBO)

The Philadelphia Story, 1940 (George Cukor)

Todxs Nosotrxs (Daniel Riberio, Vera Egito, Adelina Anthony - Directors) (HBO)

True Blood (Alan Ball) (HBO)

Volver (Pedro Almodóvar)

Laugh With Us