HBO Max’s Human By Orientation (or HBO, get it) premieres its Shine On spotlight page this month, featuring the streaming platform’s LGBT+ films and series, as well as exclusive content such as concerts, never-before-seen clips and interviews. If you didn’t know, it’s officially LGBT+ Pride Month, and this is a good way to celebrate. So go on, keep reading.
Meg Stalter and Ashley Ray will perform comedy specials as a part of Human By Orientation “Your Pass to Pride 2021,” available on the HBO Max app. As a part of its concert series, King Princess, VINCINT, Raveena, Soccer Mommy, and MUNA, will perform sets exclusively for the streaming platform. Other special content includes behind-the-scenes conversations from HBO Max originals like Hacks, drag performances from the queens of We’re Here, artist spotlights, and more.
We’re Here stars Bob The Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela Laquifa Wadley created playlists of their favorite films and television series, featuring programs such as Miss Congeniality, Legendary, A Star Is Born, and The Color Purple. Now allies get to stepping, you’ve got a lot of content to watch if you want to keep your official LGBT+ ally card.
Here is a rundown on all of HBO’s different curation lists available on its app:
Unapologetically Queer
- Awkwafina is Nora From Queens
- Batwoman
- Betty (HBO)
- Euphoria (HBO)
- Euphoria: Special 1 (HBO)
- Euphoria: Special 2 (HBO)
- Genera+ion
- Gentleman Jack (HBO)
- Hacks
- Here and Now (HBO)
- I May Destroy You (HBO)
- It’s A Sin
- Legendary
- Looking (HBO)
- Looking: The Movie (HBO)
- Los Espookys (HBO)
- Search Party
- Steven Universe
- Todxs Nosotrxs (HBO)
- Trigonometry
- True Blood (HBO)
- Veneno
- We Are Who We Are (HBO)
- We’re Here (HBO)
- Years and Years (HBO)
Our Resilience
- A Family Is a Family Is a Family, 2010 (HBO)
- And the Band Played On, 1993 (HBO)
- Angels in America (HBO)
- Bessie, 2015 (HBO)
- Billie Jean King: Portrait of a Pioneer, 2006 (HBO)
- Equal
- Habla Men ‘14, 2014 (HBO)
- Larry Kramer in Love & Anger, 2015 (HBO)
- Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, 2016 (HBO)
- Suited, 2016 (HBO)
- The Case Against 8, 2014 (HBO)
- The Normal Heart, 2014 (HBO)
- The Out List, 2013 (HBO)
- The Strange History of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, 2011 (HBO)
- The Times of Harvey Milk, 1984
- The Trans List, 2016 (HBO)
- Transhood, 2020 (HBO)
- Valentine Road, 2013 (HBO)
- Welcome to Chechnya, 2020 (HBO)
- When I Knew, 2008 (HBO)
- Wig, 2019 (HBO)
Trans and Non-Binary Voices
- Buzz (HBO)
- Equal
- Euphoria (HBO)
- Euphoria: Special 2 (HBO)
- Full Beat, 2018 (HBO)
- Habla Men ‘14 (HBO)
- Habla Now, 2020 (HBO)
- Lady and the Dale (HBO)
- Legendary
- Lupe, 2021 (HBO)
- Suited (HBO)
- The Trans List (HBO)
- Todxs Nosotrxs (HBO)
- Transhood (HBO)
- Veneno
- We Are Who We Are (HBO)
Showstopping TV Characters
- Batwoman (Katy Kane and Sophie Moore)
- Betty (Honeybear) (HBO)
- Doctor Who (Bill Potts)
- Euphoria (Jules) (HBO)
- Game of Thrones (Yara Greyjoy) (HBO)
- Gentleman Jack (Anne Lister) (HBO)
- Girls (Elijah) (HBO)
- Harley Quinn (Harley & Poison Ivy)
- I May Destroy You (Kwame) (HBO)
- It’s a Sin (Ritchie)
- Mrs. Fletcher (Margo) (HBO)
- Search Party (Elliot)
- Six Feet Under (Keith Charles) (HBO)
- Steven Universe (Ruby & Sapphire)
- The O.C. (Alex Kelly)
- The Wire (Omar Little) (HBO)
- True Blood (Lafayette Reynolds) (HBO)
- We Are Who We Are (Harper) (HBO)
Our POC Voices
- Batwoman
- Bessie, 2015 (HBO)
- Betty (HBO)
- Carmen y Lola, 2018 (HBO)
- Charm City Kings
- David Makes Man
- Euphoria (HBO)
- Genera+ion (HBO)
- Happy Together
- I May Destroy You (HBO)
- It’s A Sin
- Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- Lupe (HBO)
- My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres, 2019 (HBO)
- PAUSE with Sam Jay (HBO)
- Pretty Little Liars
- The Color Purple
- The Wire (HBO)
- Todxs Nosotrxs (HBO)
- True Blood (HBO)
- Veneno
- Vida Perfecta
- We Are Who We Are (HBO)
Super-Representation
- Adventure Time: Obsidian, 2020
- Batwoman
- Doom Patrol
- Freedom Fighters: The Ray, 2018
- Gen:Lock
- Harley Quinn
- Kill La Kill
- Kiznaiver
- OK K.O.
- Steven Universe
- Steven Universe: Future
- Watchmen (HBO)
Queer Creators
- A Room with a View, 1986 (James Ivory) (HBO)
- A Time to Kill, 1996 (Joel Schumacher)
- Bad Education, 2004 (Pedro Almodóvar)
- Banshee (Alan Ball)
- Batman & Robin, 1997 (Joel Schumacher)
- Batman Forever, 1995 (Joel Schumacher)
- Beauty and the Beast, 1947 (Jean Cocteau)
- Bessie (Dee Rees - Director, Writer) (HBO)
- Billy Elliott, 2000 (Stephen Daldry) (HBO)
- Black Orpheus, 1959 (Jean Cocteau)
- Broken Embraces (Pedro Almodóvar)
- Davis Makes Man (Tarell Alvin McCraney)
- Desert Hearts, 1985 (Donna Deitch)
- Full Beat, 2018 (Kase Pena - Director, Writer) (HBO)
- Hairspray, 1988 (John Waters)
- High Maintenance (Katja Blichfeld - Co-Creator) (HBO)
- I’m So Excited (Pedro Almodóvar)
- It’s a Sin (Russell T. Davies)
- J. Edgar, 2011 (Dustin Lance Black)
- Jubilee, 1979 (Derek Jarman)
- Larry Kramer In Love and Anger, 2015 (Jean Carlomusto - Director) (HBO)
- Looking (Andrew Haigh) (HBO)
- Los Espookys (Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega - Co-Creators) (HBO)
- Lost & Delirious (Lèa Pool)
- Mildred Pierce (Todd Haynes) (HBO)
- Olive Kitteridge (Lisa Cholodenko - Director) (HBO)
- Pepi, Luci, Bom Y Otras Chicas del Monton (Pedro Almodóvar)
- Sex and the City (Michael Patrick King) (HBO)
- Six Feet Under (Alan Ball) (HBO)
- Steven Universe (Rebecca Sugar)
- The Craft, 1996 (Andrew Fleming)
- The Human Voice (Pedro Almodóvar)
- The Laramie Project, 2002 (Moises Kaufman - Director, Writer) (HBO)
- The Normal Heart, 2014 (Ryan Murphy) (HBO)
- The Philadelphia Story, 1940 (George Cukor)
- Todxs Nosotrxs (Daniel Riberio, Vera Egito, Adelina Anthony - Directors) (HBO)
- True Blood (Alan Ball) (HBO)
- Volver (Pedro Almodóvar)
Laugh With Us
- 2 Dope Queens (HBO)
- At Home with Amy Sedaris
- Coastal Elites, 2020 (HBO)
- HBO Comedy Half Hour: Margaret Cho (HBO)
- Jerrod Carmichael 8, 2017 (HBO)
- Jerrod Carmichael Love at the Store, 2014 (HBO)
- Loiter Squad
- My Dad Wrote a Porno (HBO)
- My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres, 2019 (HBO)
- Rosie O’Donnell: A Heartfelt Standup, 2015 (HBO)
- Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted, 2015 (HBO)