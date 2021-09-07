Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, September 7th. All times are Eastern.



Top Pick



Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX, 10 p.m., season premiere): The third season of American Crime Story, which centers on the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, premieres tonight after more than a year of delays (in fact, it just wrapped up production). Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein plays Monica Lewinsky (who serves as a consultant and executive producer on the show), with Clive Owen playing Bill Clinton. American [BLANK] Story regular Sarah Paulson co-stars as Linda Tripp (she’s already shared some regrets about donning a fat suit for the role.) Edie Falco plays a pre-Senate Hillary Clinton, and Cobie Smulders, fresh off Stumptown, is Ann Coulter. Cue Semisonic’s “Closing Time” or the 1998 top 40 hit of your choice and look for Ines Bellina’s reportage, i.e., recap, after the premiere.

Regular coverage

Stargirl (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.)

Wild Card

On The Verge (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This series from Julie Delpy (who also co-stars) follows four female friends—a single mom, an heiress, a chef, and an unemployed striver—through their forties in Los Angeles in the pre-pandemic times (remember them?). If you were a fan of Delpy’s hilarious 2 Days in Paris and 2 Days in New York, you’ll likely eat this 12 half-hour series up. If you don’t know Delpy’s work outside of the Before trilogy, change that! But also, know you’re in for a real treat. Her writing is full of world-weary humor and her acting, a delicious chaos; together, they bring to mind the acidity of Russian Doll’s Nadia with a side of the neuroticism of Big Little Lies’ Renata. On The Verge also stars Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Giovanni Ribisi.