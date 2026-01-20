Stephen Graham goes way too far to fix a wayward youth in Heel trailer

Right now, Stephen Graham is winning award after award for his work on Adolescence, in which he plays the father of a 13-year-old boy who must grapple with the fact that his son has been accused of murdering a schoolmate. The limited series has become a touchstone in the cultural conversation about what is going on with young men in the 2020s. It’s a conversation that Graham’s character in the upcoming film Heel, which released its first trailer today, looks to have taken some wrong lessons from.

As we see in the clip, Graham’s Chris has kidnapped 19-year-old Tommy (Anson Boon) and keeps him chained in his suburban basement. “It’s impressive really, how you’ve managed to float through your whole life completely unnoticed,” Chris tells Tommy at the start of his attempts to reform his behavior. They’re not alone in the house, either; Andrea Riseborough is here, looking exactly like a woman married to a cult leader, as Kathryn, as is Chris and Kathryn’s young son Jonathan (Kit Rakusen). They almost look like a regular suburban family; as Chris says, “Tommy, we’re not psychopaths.”

Heel is directed by Jan Komasa, who was nominated for Best International Feature at the 2019 Oscars for his film Corpus Christie. Heel had its premiere last year at the Toronto International Film Festival, but then it was titled Good Boy; since then, a very different Good Boy was let off the leash, so it seems a name change was in order. In any case, Heel is expected to open on March 6.