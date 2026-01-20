Stephen Graham goes way too far to fix a wayward youth in Heel trailer
The film, which premiered at TIFF last year, is scheduled to open on March 6.Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures.
Right now, Stephen Graham is winning award after award for his work on Adolescence, in which he plays the father of a 13-year-old boy who must grapple with the fact that his son has been accused of murdering a schoolmate. The limited series has become a touchstone in the cultural conversation about what is going on with young men in the 2020s. It’s a conversation that Graham’s character in the upcoming film Heel, which released its first trailer today, looks to have taken some wrong lessons from.
