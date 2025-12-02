Incoming friendly fire: director Justin Lin is diving into Helldivers
Justin Lin adds an adaptation of Helldivers to his growing list of upcoming projects.Screenshot: YouTube
After pulling over to the side of the road and getting out of Dom Toretto’s Dodge Charger, Justin Lin, the director who made those Fast & Furious movies a bombastic delight, is going to hell… divers. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Lin’s next movie will be an adaptation of the Helldivers video games for Sony. The games are a bit like Starship Troopers in that they’re fascist satires in which the main characters are the baddies. Players are members of an elite squadron of shocktroops (Helldivers), who defend an authoritarian government from various invaders, including bugs, cyborgs, and squid monsters. Like Starship Troopers, the Helldivers are disposable footsoldiers tossed into the meatgrinder by a government that barely pretends to care about them. (Meanwhile, Neill Blomkamp is making a “faithful” adaptation of Starship Troopers, which is less satirically fascist, more sincerely fascist, and sounds like a bad idea.)