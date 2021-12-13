After a year in which the validity of the awards body itself was questioned, the HFPA is going forward with the 79th annual edition of the Golden Globe Awards. It does so without a television home for the 2022 ceremony, set to take place on January 9, 2022 in Los Angeles. Whether celebrities will still come out for what’s traditionally been a boozy, off-the-cuff evening without the lure of a live telecast remains to be seen, as does how the sweeping reforms announced by the HFPA earlier this year—including 21 new members added to the formerly 79-member body—will affect the slate of nominees.
Nominees will be updated as categories are announced.
BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
Belfast
Coda
Dune
King Richard
The Power Of The Dog
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, Macbeth
BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick…Boom!
West Side Story
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Ziegler, West Side Story
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In The Heights
BEST MOTION PICTURE, ANIMATED
Encanto
Flee
My Sunny Maad
Raya And The Last Dragon
BEST MOTION PICTURE, FOREIGN LANGUAGE
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand Of God
Hero
Parallel Mothers
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana Debose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog
Aunjaune Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power Of The Dog
BEST DIRECTOR, MOTION PICTURE
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Stephen Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being The Ricardos
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE, MOTION PICTURE
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, The Power Of The Dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer, Dune
BEST ORIGINAL SONG, MOTION PICTURE
“Be Alive” from King Richard
“Dos Orugitas” from Encanto
“Down to Joy” from Belfast
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect
“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die
BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders In The Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare Of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From A Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius
Elizabeth Olsen, Wandavision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare Of Eastttown
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Paul Bettany, Wandavision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halsted
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game