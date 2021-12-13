After a year in which the validity of the awards body itself was questioned, the HFPA is going forward with the 79th annual edition of the Golden Globe Awards. It does so without a television home for the 2022 ceremony, set to take place on January 9, 2022 in Los Angeles. Whether celebrities will still come out for what’s traditionally been a boozy, off-the-cuff evening without the lure of a live telecast remains to be seen, as does how the sweeping reforms announced by the HFPA earlier this year—including 21 new members added to the formerly 79-member body—will affect the slate of nominees.



Advertisement

Nominees will be updated as categories are announced.

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA



Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

The Power Of The Dog

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA



Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, Macbeth

BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick…Boom!

West Side Story

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Ziegler, West Side Story

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

BEST MOTION PICTURE, ANIMATED

Encanto

Flee

My Sunny Maad

Raya And The Last Dragon

BEST MOTION PICTURE, FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand Of God

Hero

Parallel Mothers

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog

Aunjaune Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar



Jamie Dornan, Belfast



Ciarán Hinds, Belfast



Troy Kotsur, Coda



Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power Of The Dog

BEST DIRECTOR, MOTION PICTURE

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Stephen Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being The Ricardos

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE, MOTION PICTURE

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power Of The Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune

BEST ORIGINAL SONG, MOTION PICTURE

“Be Alive” from King Richard

“Dos Orugitas” from Encanto

“Down to Joy” from Belfast



“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect



“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die



BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Bri an Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare Of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From A Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Elizabeth Olsen, Wandavision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare Of Eastttown

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Advertisement

Paul Bettany, Wandavision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor , Halsted

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game