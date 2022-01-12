With the Oscars not coming up until late March and the Golden Globes already passed without a proper star-studded ceremony, the next notable televised awards show is the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The SAG Awards ceremony is coming up on Sunday, February 27, airing on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. EST from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.



This year, Helen Mirren—who won SAG awards for her roles on Gosford Park and The Queen, and has received a total of 13 SAG award nominations—is being honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award.

In a statement released by the Screen Actors Guild, Mirren expressed her how much the honorary award means to her, saying, “ Since I was a young actor starting out, I have always been inspired by and learned from American screen acting, so this award is particularly meaningful for me.”



It’s going to be a big awards ceremony for HBO, with Succession, Mare Of Easttown, The White Lotus, and Hacks nabbing multiple nominations. Squid Game and Ted Lasso, unsurprisingly, also are among the TV nominees this year.

As for film, some of 2021's most talked-about releases received nominations, including House Of Gucci, Licorice Pizza, The Power Of The Dog, and West Side Story.

The full list of this year’s SAG Awards nominees is below.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From A Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Jean Smart (Mare Of Easttown)

Kate Winslet (Mare Of Easttown)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Sandra Oh (The Chair)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast (Focus Features)

CODA (Apple Original Films)

Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

House of Gucci (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

King Richard (Warner Bros)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare Of Easttown

Squid Game