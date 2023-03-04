Here are the winners for the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Today marks the 38th installment of the Film Independent Spirit Awards, the most persistently outsider-y of the major Hollywood awards shows. Hosted by Hasan Minhaj (with a whole bunch of jokes about how the show has now gone so independent that it’s not even running on TV anymore), the show acknowledges greatness in both TV and film. (Now, without splitting performances up by gender.)

Here’s the full list of winners, which we’ll be updating throughout the afternoon; winners are in bold.

Best Feature

Bones And All

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Our Father, The Devil

Tár

Women Talking

Best New Non-Scripted Or Documentary Series

Children Of The Underground

Mind Over Murder

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?

The Rehearsal

We Need To Talk About Cosby

Best First Feature

Aftersun

Emily The Criminal

The Inspection

Murina

Palm Trees And Power Lines

Best New Scripted Series

The Bear

Pachinko

The Porter

Severance

Station Eleven

Best Ensemble Cast (TV)

Pachinko

Best Lead Performance In A New Scripted Series

Aml Ameen, The Porter

Mohammed Amer, Mo

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

KaMillion, Rap Sh!t

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sue Ann Pien, As We See It

Adam Scott, Severance

Ben Whishaw, This Is Going To Hurt

John Cassavetes Award (for best feature made for under $1,000,000

The African Desperate

The Cathedral

Holy Emy

A Love Song

Something In The Dirt

Best Director

Todd Field, Tár

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Supporting Performance In A New Scripted Series

Danielle Deadwyler, Station Eleven

Ayo Edibiri, The Bear

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Gbemisola Ikumelo, A League Of Their Own

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Frankie Quiñones, This Fool

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Molly Shannon, I Love That For You

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Best Screenplay

Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy

Todd Field, Tár

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best First Screenplay

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay; Story by Jamie Dack, Palm Trees And Power Lines

K.D. Dávila, Emergency

Sarah DeLappe, Story by Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies Bodies



John Patton Ford, Emily The Criminal

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Dale Dickey, A Love Song

Mia Goth, Pearl

Regina Hall, Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Taylor Russell, Bones and All

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Nina Hoss, Tár

Brian d’Arcy James, The Cathedral

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser

Theo Rossi, Emily The Criminal

Mark Rylance, Bones And All

Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees And Power Lines

Gabrielle Union, The Inspection

Best Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Gracija Filipović, Murina

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Lily McInerny, Palm Trees And Power Lines

Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages

Best Cinematography

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

Hélène Louvart, Murina

Gregory Oke, Aftersun

Eliot Rockett, Pearl

Anisia Uzeyman, Neptune Frost

Best Editing

Ricky D’Ambrose, The Cathedral

Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Blair McClendon, Aftersun

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Monika Willi, Tár

Robert Altman Award (for ensemble casts)

Women Talking

Best Documentary

All That Breathes

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

A House Made of Splinters



Midwives



Riotsville, U.S.A.

Best International Film

Corsage

Joyland

Leonor Will Never Die

Return To Seoul

Saint Omer

Producers Award

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky

David Grove Churchill Viste

Someone To Watch Award

Adamma Ebo, Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul

Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny

Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy

Truer Than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro, Mija

Reid Davenport, I Didn’t See You There

Rebeca Huntt, Beba