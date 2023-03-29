Here are your Masked Singer reveals for the week

Another Wednesday night, another brazen incident of music-based mask removal, as The Masked Singer has claimed another set of victims . The Fox show has knocked off two more participants this week, with the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell–in many ways, the true star of the show–once again failing to ring and bring salvation to one of tonight’s three participants. (The other one was getting tossed out on their felt-covered keister either way; there’s only so much that even the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell can do.)

Tonight, the singing competition series pitted Moose, Doll, and Scorpio against each other, each attempting to contend with the deadly rhythms of “’80s Night.” Which seems unfair, in so far as only one of them–i.e., Scorpio–had to sing and dance around with what we have to assume was a fairly hefty scorpion tail hanging off their asses, performing a rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun.” But such is life, and also masked singing. And also, Erik Estrada was there.

(Meanwhile, Doll took on Simple Minds’ “Don’t You Forget About Me”–a.k.a. the main song from that one episode of Futurama where they’re referencing The Breakfast Club–while Moose went back to the past with Huey Lewis And The News’ “The Power Of Love.”)

But Moose did not have “The Power Of Not Getting Kicked Off This Show,” and so was eliminated–revealing Cheers star George Wendt under the mask. We’ll be honest: We’ve been covering this beat for a minute, and George Wendt is, by far, the most personally exciting celebrity we’ve seen pop out of one of these masks. Norm!

The Reveal | Season 9 Ep. 7 | The Masked Singer

Once Wendt was ushered off (and hopefully offered some water, dude looked pooped ), Scorpio and Doll then faced off on a rendition of Duran Duran’s “Hungry Like The Wolf.” It was Doll that took the win there, leaving Scorpio to be revealed, not as Albert Brooks, as our Simpsons-damaged brains insist it should have been, but Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn. Which, we’re not going to claim Quinn has Wendt-level appeal in our houses, but we have to assume this was a thrill for someone, somewhere.

Next week is “WB Movie Night,” which, between that and DC Superheroes Night a few weeks back, boy, you can really feel that corporate synergy flow. And what could be more ‘80s Night than that?