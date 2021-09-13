Anyone who read video game magazines back when the Nintendo 64 and Sony PlayStation were fairly new will remember that the debate between which of the consoles was better often revolved around the fact that Sony, with its Resident Evils and Tekkens, was for cool, mature players and that the Nintendo’s Mario and Zelda games made it a platform for babies.



This argument was goofy playground fodder, of course, but it must have stuck in YouTuber BitHead1000's craw because all these years later, he’s decided to prove, once and for all, that the Nintendo 64 is a fearsome device by turning it into a fire-spewing heavy metal death machine.



In a video showing the process (if not the rationale) behind his creation, we see BitHead taking apart a boring, non-flame-spewing N64 and then cutting, shaping, and putting together sheets of metal in the original’s form factor. The sped-up construction process involves lots of welding and drilling, and, eventually, placing the Nintendo’s electronic components into a new, far more rugged home.



At the end of it, we’re shown what all this work was leading up to. Auxiliary cables are plugged into the console, wicks are ignited on either side of a rotating 3D “N” logo, and the Nintendo spews flames and metal music into the night, finally serving a purpose far greater than running endless hours of Wave Race 64. (While the pyrotechnics are going, we also see that the custom device still plays Banjo-Kazooie, a game best enjoyed framed by jets of fire, perfectly well.)



Now, BitHead1000 just needs to make a Virtual Boy that screams and bleeds bright red goop from its goggles when it turns on and his work will be complete.



[via Boing Boing]



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com