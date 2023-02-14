Here’s a sneak peek at Netflix’s ambitious PLUTO anime adaptation

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

After years of rumors and a brief teaser reel in 2019, an anime adaptation of Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki’s acclaimed manga, PLUTO, is closer than ever to release. And Netlfix has a trailer to prove it. E arlier today, the streamer dropped a four-minute sneak preview of PLUTO on an unsuspecting public.

PLUTO is a gritty retelling of the seminal Astro Boy arc “The Greatest Robot On Earth. ” Co-authors Urasawa and Takashi worked with the son of Astro Boy author Osamu Tezuka, Macoto Tezuka, on the project, which ran as a serialized manga from 2003 to 2009 . The three turned the 1964 Astro Boy story into an Asimovian murder mystery about the relationship between humans and robots.

The pedigree extends to this anime version . Produced by Masao Maruyama, who worked with Satoshi Kon on Perfect Blue, Tokyo Godfathers, and Paprika, among other anime greats, this PLUTO adaptation has long been whispered about. A brief trailer appeared at the 2019 Annecy International Animation Film Festival, and then, nothing.

That is until this afternoon when Netflix released four minutes from the series. This silent preview presents the not-so-idealized “neo-futuristic world where humans and high-functioning robots live in complete harmony.” By complete harmony, we mean robots exist as lesser companions to humans and must abide by the simple rule that they never kill a human. Those rules always go so well.

PLUTO | Sneak Peek | Netflix

“I applaud the courage of everyone that has taken on the challenge of making an anime based on PLUTO,” said Naoki Urasawa . “I am excited about the birth of this new series to win over people’s hearts. I hope that now more than ever, Osamu Tezuka’s message reaches the world.” Speaking of Tezuka, his son called the show “the real deal.”

PLUTO is expected to land on Netflix later this year.