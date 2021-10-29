November is poised to be a pretty big month in the world of television. Eight years after its much maligned series finale aired, Showtime’s crime drama Dexter returns for a 10-episode limited series subtitled New Blood on November 7. Star Michael C. Hall and executive producer Clyde Phillips—who served as showrunner for Dexter’s first four seasons—are both returning.

The hit docuseries Tiger King gets a follow-up season, premiering November 17 on Netflix. And Hawkeye, the fifth and final Marvel-Disney+ series of 2021 starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, premieres on November 24.

Scroll down for the full list of everything coming to your TV this November.

TV premieres for November 2021

November 1

Judy Justice series premiere (IMDB TV)

November 3

Dr. Brain (Apple TV+): Korean sci-fi drama starring Parasite’s Lee Sun-kyun, directed by Kim Jee-woon

November 4

Head Of The Class (HBO Max): revival of the classic ABC sitcom starring Robin Givens and One Day At a Time’s Isabella Gomez

November 5

Big Mouth season-five premiere (Netflix)

Dickinson third and final season premiere (Apple TV+)

Animaniacs season-two premiere (Hulu)

Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show (Apple TV+): 30 Rock’s Jack McBrayer and celebrity guests help kids solve problems “with heart.”

November 6

Arcane series premiere (Netflix) (League Of Legends video game adaptation)

November 7

Dexter: New Blood limited series premiere (Showtime)

November 10

Gentefied season-two premiere (Netflix)

November 11

Ragdoll (AMC+): Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale hunts for a serial killer in this new crime drama

The Game (Paramount+): reboot of Mara Brock Akil’s 2006 dramedy

November 12

The Shrink Next Door limited series premiere (Apple TV+): Paul Rudd analyzes Will Ferrell

The World According To Jeff Goldblum season-two premiere (Disney+)

Multiple Disney+ specials:

Ciao Alberto (Disney+)

Olaf Presents (Disney+)

Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett (Disney+)

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special (Disney+)

November 13

Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight (Discovery+)

Blade Runner: Black Lotus (Adult Swim): new anime series starring Jessica Henwick

November 14

Yellowjackets (Showtime): Now And Then meets Lord Of The Flies, starring Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, and Tawny Cypress

Mayor Of Kingstown (Paramount+): new drama about corruption in small towns; Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, and Kyle Chandler star

November 16

The Flash eighth season premiere

November 17

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey (Hulu); A new animated series starring George Takei, Jason Sudeikis, and Olivia Munn

Tiger King season-two premiere (Netflix)

November 18

The Sex Lives Of College Girls (HBO Max); A new Mindy Kaling series following the lives of four college freshmen roommates

The Curse Of Von Dutch (Hulu); A three-part docuseries about the rise and fall of the 2000’s most iconic fashion trend

Star Trek: Discovery season-two premiere

November 19

Cowboy Bebop series premiere (Netflix)

The Wheel Of Time series premiere (Amazon Prime Video); A live-action adaptation of Robert Jordan’s fantasy series of the same name

Music Box: Jagged (HBO); An Alanis Morissette documentary

The Great season-two premiere (Hulu)

November 21

Power Book II: Ghost season-two premiere

November 24

Hawkeye (Disney+); The fifth and final Marvel-Disney+ series of 2021

True Story (Netflix); Limited series starring Wesley Snipes and Kevin Hart

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles (Paramount+)

Saved By The Bell season-two premiere (Peacock)

November 25

Super Crooks (Netflix); Anime adaptation of the Mark Millar comic book series of the same name

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

South Park: Post COVID (Paramount+)

November 26

How To With John Wilson (HBO) season-two premiere

November 28

The Hot Zone: Anthrax premiere (National Geographic)

TV finales for November 2021

November 1

Y: The Last Man series(?) finale (FX on Hulu)

November 2

Stargirl season-two finale (The CW)

November 9

Impeachment: American Crime Story finale (FX)

Supergirl series finale (The CW)

November 17

Dopesick season-one finale (Hulu)

November 19

Foundation season-one finale (Apple TV+)

The Morning Show season-two finale (Apple TV+)

November 26

The Great British Bake Off season-six finale (Channel 4)