Welcome to the 2021 Video Music Awards—which is still curiously titled despite the fact they’re honoring music videos, not video musics (yes, there’s probably an answer to that, but that doesn’t make the name any less annoying). Anyway, another year older, another year closer to death, and nothing makes you feel closer to death than the words “Olivia Rodrigo,” the SOUR, 18-year-old musical powerhouse who’s nominated for seven Moon Person awards (and she’s already won two, including Song of the Year as of this writing). Rodrigo doesn’t have the most nods, though. That honor goes to certified old fuddy-duddy (compared to the still-teenaged Rodrigo) Justin Bieber, a 27-year-old VMA veteran, who is hitting the stage tonight for the first time since 2015. He’s already won a VMA, too—his career fifth.



Advertisement

Unlike last year’s ceremony, which, as noted at the time, just had to happen amid the pandemic, this is a real-deal, in-person event. Masks are only required for the commoners in the audience, though. VIPs can show off those pearly whites all they want. Those very important persons include host Doja Cat and performers Busta Rhymes, Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, Chlöe of Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow, Kacey Musgraves, The Kid LAROI, Kim Petras, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Normani, Ozuna, Polo G, Shawn Mendes, Swae Lee, Swedish House Mafia, Tainy and Twenty One Pilots. We wish them all the best of luck and sincerely hope they’re vaccinated.

Speaking of Very Important Persons, the VMA queen herself Madame X, aka Madonna, already showed up to kick off the ceremony, wearing her patented biker helmet. Of course, Madonna has her own place in VMA history, from humping the stage in a wedding dress to kissing Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera to getting punished by Courtney Love, like so many people trying to leave a party.



So get ready to feel your age, millennials, and enjoy your culture, Gen Z. The VMAs are here, they’re clear, and they’ve already TikToking, assuming kids are still doing that.



Best Pop

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches”

Olivia Rodrigo: “Good 4 U”



Ariana Grande: “Positions”



Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am”



BTS: “Butter”



Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness”

Shawn Mendes: “Wonder”



Taylor Swift: “Willow”

Song of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License”



24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood”



Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”



BTS: “Dynamite”



Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP”



Dua Lipa: “Levitating”



Group of the Year



BTS

Blackpink

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots

Push Performance of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License”

Wallows: “Are You Bored Yet?”

Ashnikko: “Daisy”



Saint Jhn: “Gorgeous”



24kGoldn: “Coco”



JC Stewart: “Break My Heart”



Latto: “Sex Lies”

Madison Beer: “Selfish”

The Kid Laroi: “Without You”

Girl in Red: “Serotonin”



Fousheé: “My Slime”



Jxdn: “Think About Me”



Video For Good

Billie Eilish: “Your Power”

Demi Lovato: “Dancing With the Devil”

H.E.R.: “Fight For You”



Kane Brown: “Worldwide Beautiful”



Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z: “Entrepreneur”

G/O Media may get a commission Editor's choice Anker Wireless Charging Station • Charge your phone and watch simultaneously

• Wide compatibility with phones and watches

• Case friendly

$43 at Amazon | Buy Now

Video of the Year:

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP”



DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar” (Starring Justin Bieber)



Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”



Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits”



Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

The Weeknd: “Save Your Tears”

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande



Doja Cat



Justin Bieber



Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift



Best New Artist

24kGoldn



Giveon

The Kid Laroi

Olivia Rodrigo



Polo G



Saweetie



Best Collaboration

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood”



Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP”



Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”



Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later”



Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches”



Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner”

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP”\

Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later”



Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “On Me (remix)”



Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”



Polo G: “Rapstar”



Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: “Franchise”



Best Rock

Evanescence: “Use My Voice”



Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame”

John Mayer: “Last Train Home”

The Killers: “My Own Soul’s Warning”

Kings Of Leon: “The Bandit”



Lenny Kravitz: “Raise Vibration”



Best Alternative

Bleachers: “Stop Making This Hurt”



Glass Animals: “Heat Waves”



Imagine Dragons: “Follow You”



Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: “My Ex’s Best Friend”



Twenty One Pilots: “Shy Away”

Willow ft. Travis Barker: “Transparent Soul”



Best Latin

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez: “Dákiti”



Billie Eilish & Rosalía: “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira: “Girl Like Me”



Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: “Un Die (One Day)”



Karol G: “Bichota”



Maluma: “Hawái”



Best R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”



Chris Brown and Young Thug: “Go Crazy”

Giveon: “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown: “Come Through”



SZA: “Good Days”



Best K-pop

(G)I-DLE: “Dumdi Dumdi”



Blackpink and Selena Gomez: “Ice Cream”



BTS – “Butter”



Monsta X: “Gambler”



Seventeen: “Ready to love”



Twice: “Alcohol-Free”



Best Direction

Billie Eilish: “Your Power” — Directed by: Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber)” – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X

Advertisement

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

Taylor Swift: “Willow” – Directed by: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: “Franchise” — Directed by: Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator: “Lumberjack” – Directed by: Wolf Haley

Best Cinematography

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammaed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

Advertisement

Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am” – Cinematography by: Rob Witt

Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” — Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper: “Holy” – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga: “911” – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde: “Solar Power” – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

Best Art Direction

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer: “Already” — Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga: “911” – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Art Direction by: John Richoux

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: “Best Friend” – Art Direction by: Alec Contestabile

Taylor Swift – “Willow” – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

Best Visual Effects

Bella Poarch: “Build a Bitch” – Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova

Advertisement

Coldplay: “Higher Power” – Visual Effects by: Mathematic

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel

Advertisement

Glass Animals: “Tangerine” – Visual Effects by: YSF Studio Paris

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Visual Effects by: Mathematic

P!nk: “All I Know So Far” – Visual Effects by: BUF, VFX Supervisors: Dominique Vidal & Geoffrey Niquet, VFX Producers: Annabelle Zoellin & Camille Gibrat

Advertisement

Best Choreography

Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS – “Butter” – Choreography by: Son Sung with BHM Performance Directing Team

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Choreography by: Nina McNeely

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Choreography by: Paul Roberts

Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Choreography by: Dani Vitale

Best Editing

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet

Advertisement

BTS: “Butter” – Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens

Drake: “What’s Next” – Editing by: Noah Kendal

Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” – Editing by: Claudia Wass

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” — Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs

Advertisement

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner” — Editing by: William Town