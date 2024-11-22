Hey, FX, let the You're The Worst team have a movie Creator Stephen Falk, when asked about crowdfunding a continuation of the FX comedy: "Like Zach Braff’s movie that no one watched? No!"

This past July marked the 10th anniversary of the premiere of You’re The Worst, FX’s profane, hilarious, emotionally harrowing sitcom exploration of four people’s ultimately failed efforts to never turn into “sweater people.” Vulture, as part of its ongoing Vulture Fest event, celebrated the anniversary this week by hosting a sitdown with series stars Aya Cash, Desmin Borges, Kether Donohue, and creator Stephen Falk, one that inevitably turned to the topic of whether they’d someday like to revisit the show—a question that got a “Yes” from Cash so fast that the interviewer didn’t even manage to finish the query.

Falk, who was quick to remind the audience in attendance that the show’s lovely ending only came about because FX canned the series at the end of its fifth season, didn’t mince words: “I mean, we would love to do anything. The obvious answer is unless FX wants to do it, we can’t do it.” (When asked about the possibility of crowdfunding a sequel of some sort, Falk was typically caustic: “Then we have, like, Zach Braff’s movie that no one watched? No! FX has to fucking pay for it. I’m not gonna make you guys do it.”)

Elsewhere in the interview, Borges, Cash, and Donahue (Chris Geere couldn’t be there, but submitted a video message) reminisced about the immediate aftermath of the show’s first table read. Cash: “After the table read we did not all go get a drink and say ‘This could be it.’ We went to In-N-Out Burger, so that if somebody got fired, at least we’d be eating a burger during it.” Donahue: “Because everyone gets fired after table reads. It’s like an actor’s worst nightmare. You’re on alert, like, ‘Did they laugh at that joke?’ So then we’re all eating In-N-Out like, ‘Did they laugh at all our jokes?’ It was really pathetic.” And, perhaps most importantly, Falk revealed why the show has so many mean jokes about Moby: “The only thing I will say about Moby is Moby’s the No. 1 person — Hollywood celebrity — that girls I know have made out with and feel really shitty about it. That’s all.”

Anyway, ball’s in your court, FX.